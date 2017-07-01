 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

India's Under-17 World Cup Matches Shifted From Mumbai To New Delhi

Updated: 01 July 2017 18:45 IST

Following an AIFF request, India's group matches in the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be played in New Delhi.

India's Under-17 World Cup Matches Shifted From Mumbai To New Delhi
As per the amended schedule, Group A, featuring the home team, will be based in New Delhi © AIFF

FIFA shifted India's group matches of the upcoming Under-17 World Cup from Mumbai to New Delhi on Saturday following an All India Football Federation (AIFF) request. The AIFF initially wanted the group matches to be played in Mumbai but later asked FIFA to shift them to the Capital under pressure from the sports ministry. The government felt it was appropriate if the host team's home matches were played in Delhi.

"Following a request from the AIFF to hold the group matches of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 in which India are playing in New Delhi, and the fruitful discussions between the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the local government, FIFA has agreed to amend the match schedule," the Local Organising Committee (LOC) said in a statement.

As per the amended schedule, Group A, featuring the home team, which is automatically seeded as A1, will be based in New Delhi and teams of Group B will be based in Navi Mumbai. Matches for the knockout stage remain as planned before.

Praising the increased efforts of LOC, FIFA's Head of Tournaments Jaime Yarza said, "Attendance, especially in the venue where the home team plays its matches, is one of the priorities of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, crucial to achieving the purpose of better positioning football in the country, so the government's commitment in this regard is highly appreciated."

He further added, "The presence of the secretary of sports at the meetings concerning the state of the works in the stadium and training sites sends a positive message and reflects the strong involvement of the authorities."

On the matches in Delhi, Yarza said, "We expect this involvement to extend into the area of pollution prevention, which has been an important topic discussed in relation to the tournament, in particular in Delhi. We are now expecting an action response plan to prevent pollution levels from affecting the tournament, which ideally should continue beyond the tournament."

Besides India, who have automatically qualified as hosts, the following teams have booked their tickets to the competition:

Asia: Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea DPR

Oceania: New Caledonia, New Zealand

South America: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay

North, Central America and Caribbean: Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, USA

Europe: England, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey

Africa: Mali, Niger, Ghana, and Guinea

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Football
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament will start from October 6
  • Javier Ceppi is FIFA U-17 World Cups tournament director
  • India will host the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017
Related Articles
Chelsea Sign 16-Year-Old Exeter City Defender Ethan Ampadu
Chelsea Sign 16-Year-Old Exeter City Defender Ethan Ampadu
Germany Beat Spain To Win Under-21 European Championship
Germany Beat Spain To Win Under-21 European Championship
Football Star Lionel Messi Weds Childhood Sweetheart In Rosario
Football Star Lionel Messi Weds Childhood Sweetheart In Rosario
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 93
2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86
3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 78
4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 76
5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 75
6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 69
7 Everton 38 17 10 11 61
8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 46
9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 45
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.