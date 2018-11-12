 
Sunil Chhetri To Miss Friendly Against Jordan Due To Ankle Injury
Updated: 12 November 2018 22:12 IST

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri sustained the injury during an Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters.

Sunil Chhetri To Miss Friendly Against Jordan Due To Ankle Injury
Sunil Chhetri will be out of action for around two weeks. © AIFF

India's star forward Sunil Chhetri on Monday was ruled out of the upcoming international friendly against Jordan, scheduled to take place on November 17. The 34-year-old sustained an ankle injury during an Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters in New Delhi. Elaborating on Chhetri's injury, the Indian team's physiotherapist Gigy George said that that he has been advised to rest. "The BFC Medical Team have shared the MRI reports and medical assessments and we have scrutinized them thoroughly. Sunil needs rest of around two weeks and proper rehabilitation after which he can get back to training,” Gigy said.

Doctor of the national side, Shervin Sheriff, further revealed that the forward won't be travelling due to the injury as he needs proper rest along with the rehabilitation program.

"He can't travel with this injury as it's a weight-bearing joint. He needs to have proper rest along with the rehab programme for a speedy recovery. We are closely monitoring the situation and following it up with the club medical team and Sunil himself,” Sheriff said.

The match against Jordan is slated to be played at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman and the Indian squad will be leaving the Indian shores on 15 of this month.

India have been clubbed with hosts UAE, Thailand, and Bahrain in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 and will play their first match against Thailand in the Continental Championship on January 6.

(With ANI Inputs)

