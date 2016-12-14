Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters Shoot-Out Delhi Dynamos, Set up Title Clash With Atletico de Kolkata

Kerala Blasters will now meet Atletico de Kolkata in the summit clash

In a fantastic and enthralling game of football witnessed in a semi-final, second leg at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, Kerala Blasters defeated Delhi Dynamos via penalty shoot out and set up a title clash with Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) on December 18.

The hosts were leading 2-1 at the end of the regulation time. But with Kerala having won the first leg 1-0, the teams were locked 2-2 on aggregate.

With both teams unable to score over 30 minutes of extra-time, the match went on to the penalty shoot-outs. Kerala upstaged Delhi with 3-0 to enter the summit clash in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters scored through Josue Prieto, Kervens Belfort and Mohammed Rafique with Antonio German's miss counting for nothing as Kerala won 3-0.

Earlier in regulation time, Marcelinho Pereira (21st minute) and Ruben Rocha (45th minute) scored for Delhi Dynamos, while Duckens Nazon was the goal-scorer for Kerala Blasters in the 24th minute. Delhi led 2-1 at half time.

Meanwhile, ATK had reached the final on goal aggregate after playing out a hard-tackling, goalless draw with Mumbai City FC in the second leg semi-final at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday.

ATK had won the first leg encounter between the two teams 3-2 on December 10