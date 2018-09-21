 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Jeje Lalpekhlua Says Football Is The Future Of Indian Sports

Updated: 21 September 2018 20:04 IST

Since 2014, Indian football's graph has been on the rise and Jeje Lalpekhlua credits the ISL for giving Indian football a new identity.

Jeje Lalpekhlua Says Football Is The Future Of Indian Sports
Jeje Lalpekhlua plays for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. © ISL

Chennaiyin FC star striker Jeje Lalpekhlua believes India's rise in stature and international rankings is no coincidence. India has always been crazy about football but since the Indian Super League (ISL) kicked off in 2014, the game has seen a new dimension. Bollywood stars, cricketers, industrialists have all thrown their weight behind Indian football and football stars from across the world have made their presence felt.

Since 2014, Indian football's graph has also been on the rise and Jeje credits ISL for giving Indian football a new identity.

"The foundation of the game and the quality has improved now. There is a lot of difference between the first season and last season of the ISL (in terms of quality of football)," said Jeje.

Jeje has been an undoubted star in the ISL and a regular with the national team under different coaches.

"People have realized that football is going to be the future of sports in India. Indian football is on a high level and I would like to see more of it in the future," Jeje further added.

The Mizoram-born forward also felt that younger players were flourishing, given the number of opportunities they were being offered in the ISL. Moreover, the spotlight they enjoy in the ISL means that impressive performances could bring them under the national team's radar.

He also hoped that such an incentive will bring out good performances from them during the season which will benefit the Chennayin FC to defend their title.

"We have a lot of good Indian players in our squad. Last year Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala and Germanpreet Singh did quite well in ISL and got a national call. This year we have Issac Vanmalsawma," Jeje said.

"There is a good mix of seniors and juniors in our squad. They will become an important part in the course of the league and will help us retain the title," Jeje concluded.

Comments
Topics : India Jeje Lalpekhlua Football
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jeje Lalpekhlua credited the ISL for rise in Indian football's graph
  • Jeje Lalpekhlua said the ISL gave Indian football a new identity
  • Jeje Lalpekhlua said the quality of the game has improved
Related Articles
Intercontinental Cup 2018: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Intercontinental Cup 2018: When And Where To Watch India vs New Zealand, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Sunil Chhetri Sends
Sunil Chhetri Sends 'Thank You' Message To Fans, Says 'We'll Give Our Lives On The Pitch'
ISL 2017: Mumbai FC Look For Win Against Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2017: Mumbai FC Look For Win Against Chennaiyin FC
ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC Edge Out ATK In A Thriller
ISL 2017: Chennaiyin FC Edge Out ATK In A Thriller
India Qualify For 2019 AFC Asian Cup After Beating Macau 4-1
India Qualify For 2019 AFC Asian Cup After Beating Macau 4-1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.