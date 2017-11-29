 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Indian Super League: FC Pune City Rally To Win 2-1 Against Mumbai City FC

Updated: 29 November 2017 23:11 IST

Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro struck twice, including one in the final minute of the game, as FC Pune City staged a remarkable fightback to beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the Indian Super league (ISL) on Wednesday.

Indian Super League: FC Pune City Rally To Win 2-1 Against Mumbai City FC
FC Pune City staged a remarkable fightback to beat Mumbai City FC 2-1. © Indian Super League

Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro struck twice, including one in the final minute of the game, as FC Pune City staged a remarkable fightback to beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in the Indian Super league (ISL) on Wednesday. Balwant Singh struck for Mumbai City FC in the 15th minute. Mumbai City FC went into the break leading 1-0 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium. The visitors managed to maintain the lead till the 29-year-old Alfaro found the net in the 74th minute. Much to Mumbai's disappointment, Alfaro struck again (90+3) to eke out a thrilling win and give his team three points.

Jonatan Lucca played the pass of the match over the defense from the halfway line. Diego Carlos got on the end of it and was one-on-one with the keeper with a teammate for support. He did the smart thing by setting up Alfaro who slotted the ball into an empty net.

The match was sealed in Pune's favour in the dying moments.

Earlier, the hosts restored parity when Alfaro converted a penalty from the spot after Raju Gaikwad brought Diego Carlos down in the box.

The forward kept his calm and sent the keeper the wrong way to make it level, as the home crowd broke into wild celebrations.

In the first half, FC Pune City seemed to have cracked under pressure, as Balwant went on a solo run from the left before unleashing a power-packed shot into the bottom corner of the net. He displayed superb technique as the veteran cut in from the left and found the angle for the shot.

Topics : FC Pune City Mumbai City FC Emiliano Alfaro Balwant Singh Indian Super League Football
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Uruguayan striker Emiliano Alfaro struck twice
  • Balwant Singh struck for Mumbai City FC in the 15th minute
  • The match was sealed in Pune's favour in the dying moments
Related Articles
ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters Players Will Learn A Lot From Dimitar Berbatov, Says Coach Rene Meulensteen
ISL 2017: Kerala Blasters Players Will Learn A Lot From Dimitar Berbatov, Says Coach Rene Meulensteen
Indian Super League: FC Pune City, Bengaluru FC Register Commanding Victories
Indian Super League: FC Pune City, Bengaluru FC Register Commanding Victories
Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Outclass FC Goa In A Thrilling Contest
Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC Outclass FC Goa In A Thrilling Contest
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 13 12 1 0 37
2 Manchester United 14 10 2 2 32
3 Chelsea 13 8 2 3 26
4 Arsenal 13 8 1 4 25
5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 3 4 24
6 Liverpool 13 6 5 2 23
7 Burnley 13 6 4 3 22
8 Watford 14 6 3 5 21
9 Leicester City 14 4 5 5 17
10 14 4 5 5 17
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.