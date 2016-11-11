 
Indian Super League: FC Goa Fined, 2 Players Suspended For 2 Matches

Updated: 11 November 2016 18:07 IST

Luciano Sabrosa and Rafael Dumas were found guilty of "Offensive Behaviour Towards Match Officials" under the AIFF Disciplinary Code Article 58 for aggressive attitude towards match referee

Luciano Sabrosa and his FC Goa teammate Rafael Dumas will not be available for 2 ISL matches. © ISL

New Delhi:

Indian Super League side FC Goa were on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 4.4 lakh for two separate incidents of team misconduct while their two players were suspended for two matches each for "offensive behaviour" by All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee.

Luciano Sabrosa and Rafael Dumas were found guilty of "Offensive Behaviour Towards Match Officials" under the AIFF Disciplinary Code Article 58 for aggressive attitude towards match referee during their match against Kerala Blasters on November 8 in Kochi.

"AIFF Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned a two match suspension with immediate effect to FC Goa players Luciano Sabrosa (Jersey no 4) and Rafael Dumas (Jersey no.5) for the Hero Indian Super League 2016," a statement from the ISL said.

"Both Luciano and Rafael will not be available for selection in today's (11th November) game (Match No. 36) against NorthEast United and the following 16th November game (Match No. 40) against Mumbai City FC, to be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa," it added.

"Additionally the Disciplinary Committee have fined FC Goa Rs 2,40,000 (Two Lakh and Forty Thousand) Rs 2,00,000 (Two Lakh) for two separate incidents of 'team misconduct' under Article 53 'A' and 53 'B' of the AIFF Disciplinary Code."

