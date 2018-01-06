Indian Super League: Chennaiyin FC Coach Suspended For 3 Matches, Fined

Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has been handed a three-match suspension and fined Rs 4 lakh for making "offensive remarks to the referee" during his team's 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) encounter JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on December 28. India forward Jeje Lalpekhlua scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot as Chennaiyin recorded a crucial win away from home. However, during the match, Gregory was left frustated with some of the decisions and voiced his opinion to the referee.

"Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has been suspended for three matches and fined INR 4 Lakh with immediate effect in the Hero Indian Super League 2017-18," the ISL said in a press release.

"All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found Chennaiyin coach Gregory in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his offensive remarks to the referee during Match #33, played between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on 28th December 2017," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the ISL, in another statement said Claudio Matias of Delhi Dynamos FC and Sehnaj Singh of Mumbai City FC have been suspended for four and two matches, respectively for their club's upcoming games due to disciplinary reasons.

Matias has also been fined Rs three lakh and Sehnaj Singh Rs two lakh, the statement said.

The AIFF disciplinary committee found Matias and Sehnaj Singh in violation of Article 48 (serious infringement) and and Article 49 (misconduct against opponents or persons other than official) during the match between Mumbai City FC and Delhi Dynamos in Mumbai on December 29.