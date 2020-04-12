Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Indian Footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua Donates Blood To Help Fight Coronavirus In Mizoram

Updated: 12 April 2020 15:47 IST

Jeje Lalpekhlua has come to the rescue of people in dire need of blood when it is not readily available in Mizoram due to the extraordinary situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeje Lalpekhlua last played for India in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019. © Twtter

Indian football team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has come to the rescue of people in dire need of blood when it is not readily available in Mizoram due to the extraordinary situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. India is under a three-week lockdown enforced to contain the novel coronavirus and given the current situation, it is set for a two-week extension. "Due to the lockdown blood units are not readily available nowadays. So the hospital connected with the Young Mizo Association is seeking help. The news reached me and I knew immediately what I needed to do," the 29-year-old stated.

"You cannot keep quiet and sit idle during such circumstances."

He immediately rushed to the Synod Hospital in Durtlang, Mizoram to donate blood.

"Upon receiving the information we chalked out our plan. We headed to the hospital from the Durtlang branch of YMA. Out of 33 who had reported, 27 were deemed fit to donate," Jeje informed.

"It's not about me or someone else, it's about the human race that needs to fight together now, more than ever."

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) is the largest non-governmental voluntary organisation which operates primarily in Mizoram and some parts of the other north-eastern states as well.

"It is so satisfying that I have been able to play a minor role. I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength."

This is not the first time that Jeje has been involved in philanthropic activities. He has time and again rose to the cause in Mizoram whenever the situation has demanded.

"Someone had to stand by them. If a hospital is falling short of blood units, we need to help. We all need to play our part during the crisis. The most difficult part, I understand is to stay at home. But it's very necessary. The longer we stay at home, the faster will India heal."

Jeje, who last played for India in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, was summoned for the national camp for the World Cup qualifier against Qatar, which was postponed.

