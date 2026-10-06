India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: After a 0-4 defeat against Brazil, India men's team is all set to face Uruguay in another football friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. The enthusiasm of holding the 44th ranked Panama to a 1-1 draw at Bengaluru dissipated soon as Brazil gave India a reality check. Finding the back of the net or, improbable it may sound, holding the South Americans to a draw would actually feel like a win for a side ranked 138th in the world. For that, India will be looking forward to Ryan Williams, who had scored the opener in their 1-1 draw against Panama. He has emerged as India's biggest attacking option.

The Australian-born player of Indian-origin has repeatedly carried the ball at defenders and looked to create a chance. His movement, along with Manvir Singh's direct running and Sahal Abdul Samad's combination play, helped India moments take the game to Brazil in the initial stages.

When will the India vs Uruguay football friendly be played?

The India vs Uruguay football friendly will be played on Tuesday, October 6.

Where will the India vs Uruguay football friendly be played?

The India vs Uruguay football friendly will be played at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata, India.

What time will the India vs Uruguay football friendly start?

The India vs Uruguay football friendly will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Uruguay football friendly?

The India vs Uruguay football friendly will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4, and Sony Aath (with Bengali commentary).

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Uruguay football friendly?

The India vs Uruguay football friendly will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

(With PTI Inputs)

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