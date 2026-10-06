India vs Uruguay Football LIVE Score: India face off against two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in a highly-awaited international football friendly, in Kolkata on Tuesday. This is the final game of India's blockbuster set of friendlies. India secured a respectable 1-1 draw against World-Cuppers Panama in the first match, before going down fighting 0-4 against Brazil in their second clash. India will hope to finish on a high, with striker Ryan Williams the player to watch out for. Uruguay manager Diego Forlan has named a star-studded lineup for the clash, including players like Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Maxi Araujo and Jose Maria Gimenez.
Here are the LIVE Updates from India vs Uruguay International Friendly, IND vs URU LIVE Score, straight from Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata:
India vs Uruguay LIVE: KICKOFF!
WE ARE LIVE! The friendly between India and Uruguay is underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Uruguay in their classic sky-blue kits. India are sporting their orange away jerseys. Here we go!
1' IND 0-0 URU
India vs Uruguay LIVE: Uruguay players to watch out for
A number of top players are in action today for Uruguay. Striker Darwin Nunez is the most recognized name. Currently at Saudi club Al-Diriyah, he spent a few seasons at Premier League side Liverpool. Centre-back and captain Jose Maria Gimenez played for many years at Atletico Madrid, and is now at La Liga club Deportivo A Coruna.
Winger Maxi Araujo plays for Sporting CP and is in great form. And central midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League!
On the bench, defender Ronald Araujo plays for Liverpool, on loan from Barcelona. Midfielder Lucas Torreira also played in the Premier League before, for Arsenal.
India vs Uruguay LIVE: Match about to start
We're less than 10 minutes away from kickoff at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The players are in the tunnel, and getting ready to come out. A packed crowd awaits them, once again!
India vs Uruguay LIVE: The bold goalkeeper gamble
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is undoubtedly a modern-day great of Indian football, but he made two high-profile errors in the previous match against Brazil, leading to their first two goals. Nevertheless, Khalid Jamil has trusted the veteran between the sticks once again, ahead of the talented Prabhsukhan Gill.
India vs Uruguay LIVE: All eyes on Ryan Williams and co.
Going forward, India will rely on Ryan Williams to provide the necessary firepower. He scored a brilliant goal against Panama, and then came close against Brazil too, seeing an shot being cleared off the line. In combination with Manvir Singh and Edmund Lalrindika, he could provide Uruguay with some problems tonight.
India vs Uruguay LIVE: Can India get a historic result?
This is only the second time that India are facing Uruguay in a senior international football match. Their first meeting was on March 2, 1982, in the inaugural Nehru Cup. Uruguay won that match 3-1.
But after a 1-1 draw against Panama and a fighting 0-4 loss to Brazil, can India snatch a historic result against two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay?
India vs Uruguay LIVE: Uruguay starting XI
Uruguay XI vs India: Uruguay manager, the legendary Diego Forlan, has named a star-studded lineup, featuring several household names across the football globe. Jose Maria Gimenez at the back, Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield, Maxi Araujo on the wing and Darwin Nunez up front!
Planilla informativa del plantel que enfrenta hoy a India en Calcuta https://t.co/T60AfzUH9k— Seleccion Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 6, 2026
India vs Uruguay LIVE: India starting XI
India XI vs Uruguay: India head coach Khalid Jamil has made two changes to the lineup that started against Brazil. Out go Bijoy Varghese and Sahal Abdul Samad, in come Pramveer and Edmund Lalrindika. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu retains his spot in goal, despite his errors in the previous match. Ryan Williams up top!
The #BlueTigers taking the field tonight. #INDURU #IndianFootball https://t.co/duOuwZtPOq— Indian Football (@IndianFootball) October 6, 2026
India vs Uruguay LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to the live coverage of the international football friendly between India and Uruguay! We are at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium, for India's final blockbuster friendly of the international break.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!