A number of top players are in action today for Uruguay. Striker Darwin Nunez is the most recognized name. Currently at Saudi club Al-Diriyah, he spent a few seasons at Premier League side Liverpool. Centre-back and captain Jose Maria Gimenez played for many years at Atletico Madrid, and is now at La Liga club Deportivo A Coruna.

Winger Maxi Araujo plays for Sporting CP and is in great form. And central midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League!

On the bench, defender Ronald Araujo plays for Liverpool, on loan from Barcelona. Midfielder Lucas Torreira also played in the Premier League before, for Arsenal.