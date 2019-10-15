 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh Lead 1-0 vs India At Half-Time

Updated:15 October 2019 20:21 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

World Cup Qualifiers, Live Match Score: India held on to a goalless draw against Qatar after suffering defeat in their campaign opener against Oman.

World Cup Qualifiers, India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh Lead 1-0 vs India At Half-Time
2022 World Cup Qualifiers: India will play without the services of star centre-back Sandesh Jhingan. © Twitter

The Indian football team will be in action in Kolkata for the first time in eight years as they take on Bangladesh in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday amid heightened excitement and a rush for tickets. India come into the match on the back of their impressive performance against Asian champions Qatar, which earned them a goalless draw in Doha. They will, however, be without the services of star centre-back Sandesh Jhingan, who picked up an injury in a friendly match last week. The Indian team arrived in Kolkata on Sunday after a 10-day preparatory camp in Guwahati. "We'll need to work on set-pieces, combinations and choose the best eleven for the game," manager Igor Stimac said ahead of the crucial qualifying tie. "The entire squad is extremely excited. Thank you Kolkata for your response," he added. India had gone to Doha in September after suffering defeat in their campaign opener against Oman in Guwahati.

Live Updates of World Cup Qualifiers Match at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

  • 20:20 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Half-time!

    Bangladesh lead 1-0 at half-time courtesy of a free-header from Saad Uddin! 
  • 20:18 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    2 minutes added!

    Bangladesh will be the happier side going into the half-time, not only because they have scored, but also because they have kept India silent! 
  • 20:16 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    GOAL!

    Stun silence at Salt Lake stadium, Saad gives Bangladesh a 1-0 lead against India. Poor from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, he failed to judge the ball correctly and Saad Uddin converts a free header into a goal! 
  • 20:11 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Anas finds Chhetri with a long ball!

    Anas finds Chhetri with a long ball but he fails to guide the ball away from the Bangladesh goalkeeper. 
  • 20:07 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Manvir with a header!

    Manvir gets his timing right on the header, the ball was dipping in but the Bangladesh goalkeeper does well to clear it away. 
  • 20:04 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Blunder from Adil Khan!

    Adil Khan makes a defensive blunder, the Bangladesh attacker is away with the ball, but fails to make the most of the opportunity 
  • 20:02 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Yasin clears it away!

    Anirudh Thapa delivers the ball inside the box, but Yasin with a bandage on his head, clears the ball away. 
  • 19:59 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Free-kick taken early!

    Anirudh Thapa passes the ball gently to Rahul Bheke but the ball drifts away from the pole! 
  • 19:57 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    India trying to play the build-up game!

    Udanta cuts back on the right wing to play the ball inside the box but the ball has been cleared off by the Bangladesh defence. 
  • 19:53 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    20 minutes on the clock!

    Both teams have failed to break the deadlock, India have enjoyed more possession but failed to get their penetration right so far. 
  • 19:50 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Over the crossbar!

    Rahul Bheke goes aerial to hit the header which goes over the crossbar, chance missed for India! 
  • 19:49 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Udanta Singh wins a corner for India!

    Brilliant quick feet from Udanta Singh on the right wing to help India win their third corner! 
  • 19:45 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Chhetri flicks it away!

    Long ball played toward Chhetri but no real composure shown by the Indian talisman on that occasion. 
  • 19:41 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Rahul Bheke gets lucky once again!

    Rahul Bheke nudges the Bangladesh player inside the box but gets away with it once again. Twice lucky for the comeback man, he should be trying to win the ball more! 
  • 19:36 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Possession with India!

    India are controlling the well in the midfield, playing back passes to withstand the Bangladesh attack. Sunil Chhetri has a shot on goal but straight into the gloves of Bangladesh goalkeeper! 
  • 19:33 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Kick-off!

    Bangladesh get the ball rolling and straight on they are on the attack! Looked like a penalty but the referee thinks otherwise 
  • 19:25 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Packed house in the mecca of Indian football!

    We are minutes away from the kick-off and there is a sense of euphoria among the Indian football fans in the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. They absolutely love this game here! 
  • 19:15 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    India's World Cup, Asia Cup qualifiers spot at stake!

  • 19:05 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    Ashique, Chhetri, Udanta all start for India, Sahal will look to weave his magic in the midfield!

  • 18:55 (IST)Oct 15, 2019

    World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India vs Bangladesh

    Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers match between India and Bangladesh straight from Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India Football Team India Sunil Chhetri Football Football Live Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Beat South Africa In 2nd Test To Clinch Series, Script History
    India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 4 Highlights: India Beat South Africa In 2nd Test To Clinch Series, Script History
    World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi Finals, Highlights: Manju Rani In Finals, Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain Get Bronze
    World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi Finals, Highlights: Manju Rani In Finals, Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain Get Bronze
    Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu, World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi-Final Highlights: Mary Kom Loses In Semis, Takes Home Bronze
    Mary Kom vs Busenaz Cakiroglu, World Boxing Championships 2019 Semi-Final Highlights: Mary Kom Loses In Semis, Takes Home Bronze
    India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: South Africa Bowled Out For 275, India Lead By 326 Runs
    India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: South Africa Bowled Out For 275, India Lead By 326 Runs
    India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Power India To 273/3 After Mayank Agarwal
    India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Power India To 273/3 After Mayank Agarwal's Ton On Day 1
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.