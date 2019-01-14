AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain Live Football Score: India Come Under Early Pressure From Bahrain Attackers

India were handed a reality check when they lost against hosts United Arab Emirates due to their poor finishing in the previous group stage match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. However, on Monday, the 97th-ranked India will have a chance to book their maiden knock-out round berth in the continent's showpiece event when they play Bahrain in Sharjah. A win against the West Asian side, currently ranked 113, will assure India's qualification to the Round of 16 for the first time in the tournament after failed attempts in 1984 and 2011. India's talisman Sunil Chhetri will equal former captain Bhaichung Bhutia's record of highest appearances for the country at 107 each on Monday. India had finished runners-up in the 1964 edition in Israel but that tournament was played in a round-robin format comprising four countries with the winners being decided on the basis of points collected in the league.

21:44 IST: Yet another off-side for Bahrain. It's for the third time now for Bahrain.

21:42 IST: Chance for India! But the Bahrainian goal-keeper holds the ball easily. Pritam Kotal comes up with a delicate cross from the right flank. But Ashique could only find the goal-keeper's hands through a header.

21:40 IST: This is the second time that Bahrain have committed an off-side.

21:38 IST: Meanwhile, in the other match, UAE take an early lead against Thailand.

21:34 IST: Substitution for India within two minutes as Anas India Suffer Early Blow, Anas Edathodika is substituted by Salam Ranjan Singh.

21:33 IST: Free-kick! And a chance goes missed as the ball lofts over the Bahrain goal post.

21:30 IST: Kick-off! The match begins.

21:27 IST: India are going into the match with a 4-4-2 formation.

21:25 IST: Prior to the match, Indian coach Stephen Constantine said, "We are coming here to win the game. We have done well in the last two matches and we need to win today".

21:22 IST: Players from both the teams come out from the tunnel. We are all set for the national anthems of both the nations.

21:20 IST: India goes into this crucial match with one change. Defensive mid-fielder Rowllin Borges comes in for center mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa.

21:15 IST: The players have arrived at the venue.

21:10 IST: Mid-fielder Pronay Halder will lead India in today's match.

21:08 IST: Head-to-head! India have won just one match against Bahrain in seven matches played so far between the two countries. India lost 2-5 to Bahrain exactly eight years ago on this date in 2011.

21:00 IST: Coach Stephen Constantine had fielded the same starting eleven in both against Thailand and UAE in a 4-4-2 formation.

20:55 IST: If both Thailand and India lose their matches on Monday, India will end at third as they defeated the 'War Elephants' 4-1 in their opening match.

20:50 IST: In the other match, Thailand will take on the hosts United Arab Emirates.

20:46 IST: Here are the line-ups for the two teams.

20:40 IST: Sunil Chhetri is set to equal former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia's record of highest appearances for the country.

20:30 IST: Permutations and combinations! This is how India can qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 knock-out stage for the first time in their history.

20:03 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 match between India and Bahrain

There was not a single knock-out match in that edition. But even a defeat on Monday may still see India (3 points from 2 matches) through to the knock-out rounds as one of the four third-placed teams if hosts United Arab Emirates (4 from 2 matches) beat Thailand (3 from 2 matches) in Al Ain in the other Group A match to be played simultaneously.

Four third-placed sides from the six groups of four team each will also advance to the knock-out rounds, along with the top two countries. Under the competition rules of the Asian Cup, if two teams end their group stage engagements on equal points, the ranking will be decided first on the basis of head to head result.