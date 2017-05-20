 
India U-17 Team Stuns Italy. Sehwag Marks Win With Hilarious Football Tweet

Updated: 20 May 2017 10:29 IST

The match is part of the exposure tour of Europe for the Indian boys as they gear up for the U-17 World Cup to be held in India later this year.

India's U-17 football team beat the mighty Italians 2-0. © AIFF

The India U-17 football team on Friday, in a giant-killing act, defeated Italy U-17 2-0 in a friendly match. The historic performance not just thrilled Indian football fans but also grabbed the attention of several celebrities. One such public personality who was delighted after India's remarkable display in Italy was Virender Sehwag. The former India cricketer, in typical style, congratulated the U-17 boys and took a dig at the Italians.

Abhijit Sarkar (31st minute) and Rahul Praveen (80th) scored for the Indians either side of the break.

The Indian boys dominated possession for a major part of the game and created more chances.

The Indians were stronger off the blocks gave the hosts a tough time early on.

Komal Thatal's eighth minute strike almost beat the Italian custodian as the Indians gunned for an early lead.

In the 13th minute, Aniket came close to scoring for India but his effort went straight down the goalkeeper's throat resulting in an easy save.

In the 31st minute however, Sarkar's cross took a wicked deflection off the Italian defence line and ended up in the back of the opposition net to give India the lead.

In the 59th minute, Aniket missed a one on one chance against the Italian goalkeeper after he rounded the opposition custodian but failed to convert.

In the 75th minute, Rahul came close to scoring but failed to tap the rebound home from close range after Aniket's shot was met with a superb save by the Italian custodian.

Scoring chances every now and then for the Indians and they made their domination count in the 80th minute when Rahul scored from inside the Italian penalty box.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : Football
Highlights
  • India U-17 beat Italy U-17 2-0
  • Abhijit Sarkar and Rahul Praveen scored for India
  • The Indian boys dominated possession for a major part of the game
