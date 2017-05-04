 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

India Rise To 100th spot In FIFA Rankings In 21 Years

Updated: 04 May 2017 16:49 IST

The Indian football team has jumped up a place to be ranked 100th for the first time ever in over two decades in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

India Rise To 100th spot In FIFA Rankings In 21 Years
This is India's best-ever FIFA ranking since April 1996 when they were also ranked 100. © Facebook

The Indian football team has jumped up a place to be ranked 100th for the first time ever in over two decades in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. For the first time in 21 years and only the sixth time after Independence, the national football team has found a place in top-100 of FIFA rankings. This is India's best-ever FIFA ranking since April 1996 when they were also ranked 100. India's highest FIFA Ranking till date has been 94, achieved in February 1996. India, meanwhile, retained 11th spot in AFC.

"As long as we keep heading up the ladder, I am happy. It points out that we are heading in the right direction. There are major matches ahead and we cannot take things lightly. There's no place for complacency," said national coach Stephen Constantine.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das said: "It's pleasing that we are presently ranked 100. At the same time, we need to stay aware of the challenge in hand. The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers UAE 2019 are an acid test for us.

"AIFF has been providing the national team the best of exposure and facilities and we expect the team to keep up the good work."

Historic wins including a 1-0 victory over Myanmar in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers -- the first ever win in Myanmar in over 64 years, and first ever win in an away encounter in over a decade when they defeated Cambodia 3-2 in an International Friendly have propelled the national team to the rise in the ranking table.

One more victory against an international side -- 4-1 win over South American opponent Puerto Rico -- added another feather to India's cap.

The national team has secured victories in 11 of their last 13 matches (including an unofficial match against Bhutan), scoring 31 goals in the process.

Topics : Football Federation Internationale de Football Association
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • This is India's best ranking in 21 years
  • India retained 11th spot in AFC.
  • India's highest FIFA Ranking till date has been 94
Related Articles
FIFA Council Approves 48-Team World Cup For 2026 Edition
FIFA Council Approves 48-Team World Cup For 2026 Edition
Cristiano Ronaldo Crowned FIFA Best Men's Player
Cristiano Ronaldo Crowned FIFA Best Men's Player
More Matches Will Help Improve Football Ranking: Sunil Chhetri
More Matches Will Help Improve Football Ranking: Sunil Chhetri
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Chelsea 34 26 3 5 81
2 Tottenham Hotspur 34 23 8 3 77
3 Liverpool 35 20 9 6 69
4 Manchester City 34 19 9 6 66
5 Manchester United 34 17 14 3 65
6 Arsenal 33 18 6 9 60
7 Everton 35 16 10 9 58
8 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 44
9 Southampton 33 11 8 14 41
10 Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 41
View Full Table»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.