Indian Football Team Coach Stephen Constantine Gets One-Year Extension

Stephen Constantine is in his second stint as Indian football team's coach.

Stephen Constantine is in his second stint as Indian football team's coach. © AIFF

New Delhi:

Indian national football team coach Stephen Constantine has been offered a one-year extension by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) keeping in mind preparations for the 2019 Asian Cup.

Constantine has been offered a contract until February 2018.

The 54-year-old Englishman has been given the offer by AIFF in a meeting held at the AIFF House here yesterday.

According to sources, AIFF general secretary Kushal Das met Constantine to discuss the terms and conditions.

Sources said Constantine's contract will be performance-based and his performance with the national team will be reviewed after every six months.

According to sources, Constantine is expected to sign the extension contract later this week.