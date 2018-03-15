 
India Climb Three Spots To Re-Enter Top-100 In FIFA Rankings

Updated: 15 March 2018 18:56 IST

Among Asian countries, India is now at the 13th spot, above the likes of Qatar, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain and North Korea.

India now have 339 points in their kitty to be at the joint 99th spot with Libya. © AFP

The Indian football team jumped three places to 99 in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of February released on Thursday. The Stephen Constantine-coached side will take on the Kyrgyz Republic in a 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match on March 27 at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. India have already booked their berth in the Asian Cup after a gap of 27 years. India are yet to play in 2018, having last featured in a 2-2 draw against Myanmar in the return-leg match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifying Group A match last November.

India gained six points from their February rating points (333) to make the three-spot leap. After being ranked 14th in the Asian confederation in February, India made a one-spot leap in that regard while Iran continues to lead the way in the continent.

Topics : India Football Team FIFA Football
