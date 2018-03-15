India Climb Three Spots To Re-Enter Top-100 In FIFA Rankings

The Indian football team jumped three places to 99 in the latest FIFA rankings for the month of February released on Thursday. The Stephen Constantine-coached side will take on the Kyrgyz Republic in a 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match on March 27 at the Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek. India have already booked their berth in the Asian Cup after a gap of 27 years. India are yet to play in 2018, having last featured in a 2-2 draw against Myanmar in the return-leg match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifying Group A match last November.