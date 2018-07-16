 
I'm "Not Like Others" Says Cristiano Ronaldo At Juventus Unveiling

Updated: 16 July 2018 23:22 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo was his usual confident self during his official unveiling as a Juventus player in Turin.

I
Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a four-year deal worth a reported 30 million euros a season. © Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo said that he's "different" from other players of his age who move to China or Qatar for mega-money deals, during his official unveiling as a Juventus player on Monday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was his usual confident self at a press conference in Turin attended by media from all over the globe, following the announcement last week of his 100 million-euro (USD 117 million) move from European champions Real Madrid. "I'm different from other players who think their careers are over when they're my age," said the 33-year-old Portugal captain.

"I want to show that I'm not like the others, I'm different.

"Players of my age go to China or Qatar so coming to such an important club at this stage in my career makes me very happy."

Juventus signed the superstar attacker, who signed a four-year deal worth a reported 30 million euros a season, in the hope that he will push them to a coveted Champions League title, the continent's holy grail.

Preparing to make a run at their eighth Serie A title in as many years and winner of four straight domestic doubles, the Old Lady of Italian football have struggled to turn Italian dominance into European trophies.

Juve haven't won the competition since 1996 but were beaten finalists in 2015 and 2017, bested respectively by Barcelona and Ronaldo's former club.

Ronaldo meanwhile has scored more Champions League's goals - 120 - than anyone else and won four out of the last five editions with Real Madrid.

"We're going to fight for not just Champions League, but also Serie A and the others trophies," he said.

"I need to work hard because the Champions League is not easily won. I hope I can help."

Real Madrid Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Football
Highlights
  • Cristiano Ronaldo officially unveiled as a Juventus player
  • Ronaldo said he was not like other players
  • Juventus signed Ronaldo on a four-year
