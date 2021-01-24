After three back-to-back draws, Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) dished out a clinical performance to grab their first win of the I-League season, blanking Chennai City FC 2-0 on Sunday. An own goal by Elvedin Skrijeli and a 69th minute Bidyashaga Singh strike handed TRAU a much-deserved win in a match that was largely dominated by them. TRAU adopted a high pressing style, restricting Chennai City FC in their own half and forcing them to play out from the back.

In the fourth minute, a loose ball fell to Bidyashagar Singh but his spectacular volley from outside the box went way over the goal. The Manipur-based outfit maintained pressure on their opponents. The best opportunity of the half fell to Bidyashagar in the 34th minute when he failed to find the net from inside the box, with only the opposition custodian to beat.

His shot came off the opposition custodian and fell to Shahbaz, who shot wide of the target from distance. Chennai City could have taken the lead, much against the run of play, in the 43rd minute when midfielder Elvedin Skrijelj's thumping header off a corner kick went inches over the bar.

Despite all their possessions and chances, TRAU had little to show for as both teams went into the tunnel without a goal. The breakthrough came four minutes into the second half for TRAU when forward Joseph Olaleye ran onto the right flank after getting the better of his marker.

The nimble-footed forward unleashed a powerful shot that found the back of the net to hand TRAU the lead. Frustration built up for Chennai City as chances came rare and all of their attacks were being easily thwarted by the TRAU defence.

With TRAU's attacking duo of Olaleye and Bidyashagar giving problems to the Chennai City defence, the Manipur-based club doubled their lead in the 69th minute. A brilliant build-up play between Olaleye and Bidyashagar saw the latter clear onto goal.

From close range, Bidyashagar slotted the ball into the left corner as TRAU made it 2-0. Chennai captain Charles Anandraj was sent off with a little over a quarter of an hour left, after receiving a second yellow card, to compound Chennai's worries.