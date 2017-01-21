I-League: Mohun Bagan Edge Out Chennai City, Shillong Lajong Notch First Win of Season

Shillong Lajong notched their first win of the season on Saturday.

Shillong Lajong notched their first win of the season on Saturday. © AIFF

Sony Norde scored a late winner as Mohun Bagan came back from a goal down to beat Chennai City 2-1 in an I-League clash in Chennai on Saturday. Norde, who had missed a penalty earlier in the game, finished off a counter attack from his side, helping Bagan win their fourth consecutive game and jump to the top of the table with 12 points, three more than Bengaluru FC, who will play their season's fourth game against East Bengal on Saturday.

Chennai took the lead in the 52nd minute through Brazilian striker Marcos Tank, but Bagan responded almost immediately, equalising through Jeje four minutes later. It was the Indian striker's third goal of the season.

Haitian star Norde, who had fluffed his lines from the penalty spot in the first half, then made amends for his miss with a 77th minute strike to hand Bagan a narrow 2-1 win.

In Shillong, local boy Rupert Nongrum and new Cameroonian striker Aser Dipanda Dicka scored a goal each as Shillong Lajong FC registered their first points with a 2-1 victory over Minerva Punjab FC.

Loveday Okechukwu reduced the margin for Punjab moments before the final whistle.

It was Shillong's first home match of the tournament and they used their advantage to jump up to the seventh position in the points table. Lajong's next game is against Mumbai FC on January 28.

In Pune, Churchill Brothers FC recorded their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw away at DSK Shivajians.

The home side took the lead in the first-half, on 21 minutes through Korean forward Kim Song Yong. But a late 86th-minute header from Adil Ahmed Khan levelled the score.

(With inputs from IANS)