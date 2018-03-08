 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

I-League: Minerva Punjab FC Win Maiden Title With 1-0 Win Over Churchill Brothers

Updated: 08 March 2018 18:25 IST

Minerva Punjab FC striker William Opoku Asiedu scored the decisive goal in the 15th minute.

I-League: Minerva Punjab FC Win Maiden Title With 1-0 Win Over Churchill Brothers
Minerva Punjab FC beat Churchill Brothers FC 1-0 to win I-League © Facebook

Minerva Punjab FC clinched their maiden I-League title on Thursday after a 1-0 win over Churchill Brothers FC. William Opoku Asiedu scored the decisive goal in the 15th minute and the Punjab-based outfit held on to the advantage until the end. Minerva thus became the first team from Punjab to win the title since the 1996-97 season when now-defunct JCT claimed the inaugural National Football League (NFL), which was later re-christened as the I-League.

Two-time champions Churchill Brothers, meanwhile, have been relegated. 

In other matches, Mohun Bagan were held 1-1 by a spirited Gokulam Kerala FC. Aer Dipanda Dicka struck in the 26th minute to put Mohun Bagan in the lead. Henry Kisekka (45+1) found the equaliser just before half-time. Manipur debutants Neroca FC held city football giants East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in a crunch last-round I-League match.

East Bengal thus finished fourth in the points table with 31 points, same as Mohun Bagan who ended third owing to better head-to-head record. East Bengal needed to beat second-placed Neroca and then hope table-toppers Minerva Punjab FC (32 points) don't triumph against relegation-threatened Churchill Brothers. Neroca (32 points) finished second while Churchill were relegated.

Neroca, on their part, needed Minerva to lose in order to harbour hopes of winning the league for the first time.

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : Football iLeague
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Minerva Punjab FC clinched their maiden I-League title
  • They beat Churchill Brothers FC 1-0
  • Two-time champions Churchill Brothers were relegated
Related Articles
I-League: Clinical Aizawl FC Beat Gokulam Kerala 2-0 To Grab Full Away Points
I-League: Clinical Aizawl FC Beat Gokulam Kerala 2-0 To Grab Full Away Points
I-League 2017-18, A Recap
I-League 2017-18, A Recap
Why I-League Champions Aizawl FC Are Threatening To
Why I-League Champions Aizawl FC Are Threatening To 'Fast Unto Death'
Sports Minister Vijay Goel to Speak to AIFF on Exodus of I-League Clubs
Sports Minister Vijay Goel to Speak to AIFF on Exodus of I-League Clubs
Eugeneson Lyngdoh Adjudged Best Player of I-League, Sandesh Jhingan in ISL
Eugeneson Lyngdoh Adjudged Best Player of I-League, Sandesh Jhingan in ISL
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 29 25 3 1 78
2 Manchester United 29 19 5 5 62
3 Liverpool 29 17 9 3 60
4 Tottenham Hotspur 29 17 7 5 58
5 Chelsea 29 16 5 8 53
6 Arsenal 29 13 6 10 45
7 Burnley 29 10 10 9 40
8 Leicester City 29 9 10 10 37
9 Watford 29 10 6 13 36
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 8 10 11 34
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.