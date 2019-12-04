 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

I-League: East Bengal, Real Kashmir Begin Campaign With 1-1 Draw

Updated: 04 December 2019 20:36 IST

I-League: East Bengal, despite enjoying the majority of possession, managed only one point as Real Kashmir held them to a 1-1 draw in their season opener.

I-League: East Bengal, Real Kashmir Begin Campaign With 1-1 Draw
I-League: Marcos De La Espada's 2nd-half strike helped East Bengal hold Real Kashmir to a 1-1 draw. © I-League

Marcos De La Espada's second half strike helped East Bengal hold Real Kashmir to a 1-1 draw as the two sides started their I-League campaign by sharing the spoils in Kalyani, West Bengal on Wednesday. Gnohere Krizo gave Real Kashmir the lead in the 33rd minute but Espada's goal in the 77th minute confirmed a point for the hosts, who looked ragged in the first period despite bossing possession.

The visitors were on target with the first opportunity that they got as Krizo entered the box, went past Kassim Aidara and found the back of the net with a curling effort.

In the second half, the red and gold brigade coached by Spaniard Alejandro Menedez, wasted a lot of chances with Espada spurning three simple chances before the hour mark.

The hosts finally restored parity in the 77th minute when the Spanish forward scored from close after Juan Mera's low cross.

East Bengal looked for a late winner but in the end had to be content with a draw as Real Kashmir defended resolutely.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Real Kashmir held East Bengal to a 1-1 draw in their season opener
  • Gnohere Krizo gave Real Kashmir the lead in the 33rd minute
  • Marcos De La Espada's second half strike helped the hosts avoid defeat
Related Articles
Premier League: Gabriel Jesus Finds Goal Touch As Manchester City Bounce Back To Thrash Burnley FC
Premier League: Gabriel Jesus Finds Goal Touch As Manchester City Bounce Back To Thrash Burnley FC
Lionel Messi Says "Retirement Is Approaching" After Winning Ballon d
Lionel Messi Says "Retirement Is Approaching" After Winning Ballon d'Or For Sixth Time
Virgil Van Dijk Deserved Ballon d
Virgil Van Dijk Deserved Ballon d'Or, Says Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp
Manchester United "A Closed Chapter", Says Jose Mourinho Ahead Of Old Trafford Return
Manchester United "A Closed Chapter", Says Jose Mourinho Ahead Of Old Trafford Return
Footballer In Hijab Scores With A Difference, FIFA Calls It "Goal Of The Year". Watch Video
Footballer In Hijab Scores With A Difference, FIFA Calls It "Goal Of The Year". Watch Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.