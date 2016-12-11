 
I-League: Chennai City FC, Minerva Punjab FC Get AIFF Nod

Updated: 11 December 2016 16:43 IST

Two new clubs Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC will take part in next season's I-League

The new season of the I-League is slated to start on January 7, 2017. © AFP

New Delhi:

The AIFF Bid Evaluation Committee on Sunday awarded Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC the right to field their teams in the I-league 2016-2017 season.

The committee evaluated the five bids submitted after the retendering was initiated on November 25.

The five clubs -- Neroca FC, Minerva Punjab FC, Sudeva FC, FC Bardez Goa and Chennai City FC -- submitted their bids and based on the evaluation of their proposals, the committee decided to award Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC the right to field their teams in the league, which is slated to commence on January 7, 2017.

"I, on the behalf of AIFF, welcome Chennai City FC & Minerva Punjab FC to the I-League family and we all hope that we will have a competitive I-League," AIFF secretary Kushal Das stated.

Minerva Punjab FC have already plied their trade in the Second Division League 2015-16 having secured the second position.

"With Chennai City FC & Minerva Punjab FC joining the fray now, we have ten teams competing in the next I-League. Now, we have representatives from Chennai and Punjab, which means we'll reach out to more supporters and newer markets," Das said.

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar also sounded happy with the clubs' inclusion.

"New teams from two new venues will add a newer dimension to I-League and they will get a chance to rub shoulders with the top clubs of Indian football," Mr. Dhar commented.

Highlights
  • Chennai City FC and Minerva Punjab FC have been included in I-League
  • The AIFF bid evaluation committee selected the teams from five bids
  • The new I-League season is slated to start from January 7, 2017
