 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

I-League: Bengaluru FC Beat Shillong Lajong 3-0, East Bengal Salvage Draw vs Aizawl FC

Updated: 08 January 2017 00:15 IST

Udanta Singh scored a brace, while Sena Ralte scored late into the second half as Bengaluru FC began their I-League title defence with a 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC

I-League: Bengaluru FC Beat Shillong Lajong 3-0, East Bengal Salvage Draw vs Aizawl FC
Bengaluru FC cruised to a 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong FC. © AIFF

Bengaluru FC began their I-League title defence with a convicing 3-0 win over Shillong Lajong at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The title holders took the lead through youngster Udanta Singh in the 26th minute, before extending their lead in the 68th minute, with Udanta finding the back of the net for a second time.

Sena Ralte finished things off for Bengaluru with an 89th minute strike, as Lajong failed to come up with a response against their formidable opponents.

In the day's first match, East Bengal salvaged a point against Aizawl FC with a last gasp equaliser from substitute Ivan Bukenya.

After going into the half-time break trailing by a goal owing to Gurwinder Singh's own goal, East Bengal were lucky to not concede again after Aizawl hit the crossbar early on in the second half.

However, Bukenya's 89th minute strike helped salvage a draw for the Red-and-Golds, as they managed to avoid defeat in the season's opening game.

Topics : Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Bengaluru FC beat Shillong Lajong 3-0 in their I-League season opener
  • East Bengal salvaged a 1-1 draw against Aizawl FC
  • Bengaluru FC are the defending champions of the I-League
Related Articles
FA Cup: Manchester United Thump Reading, Leicester City Knock Out Everton
FA Cup: Manchester United Thump Reading, Leicester City Knock Out Everton
Wayne Rooney Equals Bobby Charlton's Manchester United Scoring Record
Wayne Rooney Equals Bobby Charlton's Manchester United Scoring Record
With CRPF's Help, Kashmiri Boys Make it to Spanish Football Club
With CRPF's Help, Kashmiri Boys Make it to Spanish Football Club
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.