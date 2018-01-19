 
Hospitalised Pele Cancels London Trip

Updated: 19 January 2018 23:33 IST

Pele waves as he arrives at opening event of 2018 Carioca Football Championship (file photo) © AFP

Pele is in hospital after collapsing due to exhaustion, preventing him from travelling to London for an engagement this weekend, the English Football Writers Association (FWA) revealed on Friday. The 77-year-old, a three-time World Cup winner, collapsed on Thursday according to the FWA and is being monitored in the hospital in Brazil. The FWA were due to host a dinner in his honour. Pele "has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion", said the FWA. "He is on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully there is no suggestion of anything more serious."

He has become increasingly frail in recent years and was unable to light the Olympic flame at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games due to ill health.

He scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during his 21-year career, including 77 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil.

Topics : Edson Arantes do Nascimento Football
Highlights
  • Pele was hospitalised after collapsing due to exhaustion
  • Pele is a three-time World Cup winner
  • Pele has scored 77 goals in 91 appearances for Brazil
