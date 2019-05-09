Harry Kane Hopes To Be Fit For Champions League Final

Harry Kane says he is on course to be fit for Tottenham's Champions League final clash with Liverpool after the England captain joined his team's celebrations following their astonishing victory over Ajax. Kane is recovering from an ankle ligament injury, but he was watching from the stands in the Johan Cruyff Arena as Tottenham recovered from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday. The incredible comeback sent Tottenham through to their first Champions League final and Kane is confident he will be ready to feature when Mauricio Pochettino's men face Liverpool in Madrid on June 1 .

"We'll see. So far so good, so if it carries on as it should I would hope to be. There's still a few weeks to go," Kane told BT Sport.

"Rehab is going well. I start straight line running this week which is why I was OK to run on at the end.

"We beat Man City and Ajax so I have to start training even harder to prove myself to the gaffer."

Harry Kane has been sidelined since sustaining his latest ankle injury in a challenge on Manchester City's Fabian Delph in the quarter-final first leg on April 9.

But Pochettino did not want to comment when asked about Kane's fitness with the last question of his post-match press conference, throwing his arms in the air as he left the room.

Tottenham's Premier League form has dipped without their leading scorer, although they should still secure a top-four finish in their last domestic game of the season against Everton on Sunday.

Pochettino's team have reserved their best performances without Kane for the Champions League, much to the delight of the 25-year-old.

Kane, who has 24 goals this season, sprinted on the pitch at full-time in Amsterdam, hugging Pochettino and embracing his team-mates as they cavorted in front of the jubilant Tottenham fans high in the stands.

Revealing Tottenham's fightback was inspired by strong words at half-time, Kane said: "It was amazing. It was a disappointing first half and we let them play. I went into the dressing room at half-time and we knew it wasn't good enough.

"We said we had 45 minutes to give everything. When Lucas Moura scored the two you thought we would get another but then Jan Vertonghen hit the crossbar and we thought it might not be our day.

"I'm a fan first and foremost and I know how much it means to the club. The lads dug deep and showed passion and that is all you can ask for.

"We had to wait to get the third in the last minute and we found a way. That is what football is about and we have the final to come."