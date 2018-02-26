 
Greek Football Match Called Off After Coach Injured By Toilet Roll

Updated: 26 February 2018 09:05 IST

The incident prompted the Olympiakos team to leave the pitch in protest before riots erupted outside the ground.

Oscar Garcia left Toumba Stadium for a local hospital to seek treatment for a bloodied lip. © AFP

A Greek Super League derby between PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos had to abandoned on Sunday before the match could even start after Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia was struck in the face by a toilet roll thrown by a spectator from the stands. Garcia fell to his knees clutching his face and was later taken to a local hospital to seek treatment for a bloodied lip. The incident prompted the Olympiakos team to leave the pitch in protest before riots erupted outside the ground.

"I took my team and left. Goodbye," angry Olympiakos vice-president and general director Savvas Theodoridis told referee Alexandros Aretopoulos.

However, PAOK communications director Kyriakos Kyriakos said: "It was obvious that Olympiakos came here with that goal (to suspend the match). They have been provoking for 30 years now. They came to scream and to provoke."

Angry PAOK fans leaving the stadium then clashed with police who used tear gas to quell the violence.

PAOK are the league leaders and have a nine-point advantage over third-place Olympiakos who have won the last seven straight league titles.

Aretopoulos was finishing his report with the match most likely to be officially suspended leading to a possible heavy punishment for PAOK, which may include a loss of points as well as a fine.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Olympiacos PAOK Football
Highlights
  • Greek derby between PAOK Thessaloniki and Olympiakos called off
  • Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia struck in the face by a toilet roll
  • Incident prompted Olympiakos team to leave the pitch in protest
