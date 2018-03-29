Greek Football Club PAOK Owner Banned For 3 Years Over Pitch Invasion With Gun

The owner of Greek club PAOK has been banned for three years after storming onto the pitch with a holstered gun on his belt, league organisers said. PAOK were also docked three points and fined for Ivan Savvidis' actions, meaning they drop to third place in a tight championship race with AEK and Olympiakos. The ruling, which also includes a 100,000-euro (123,000 US dollars) fine for Greek-Russian businessman Savvidis and a separate 63,000-euro fine for PAOK, is open to appeal. Also on Thursday, the monitoring committee of global football body FIFA recommended the immediate suspension of Greece's football federation, according to a letter leaked to Greek media.

The Greek league will resume on Saturday after being suspended on March 12 in the wake of the Savvidis incident.

The clubs have agreed to a list of government demands, including point deductions and automatic relegation for clubs responsible for the violence.