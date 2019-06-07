 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Women's World Cup 2019: Google Celebrates Commencement Of Tournament With Doodle

Updated: 07 June 2019 09:56 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Women's World Cup: The Google Doodle celebrates the eighth edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup with a collage of characters from its upcoming series of doodles by guest artists representing each of the competing countries.

Women
2019 Women's World Cup: Four teams will be making their Women's World Cup debut in 2019. © Screengrab: Google

Google on Friday marked the commencement of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in France with a doodle created around the teams participating in the football mega event. The caricature, Google notes, celebrates the eighth edition of the tournament with a collage of characters from its upcoming series of doodles by guest artists representing each of the competing countries. "Each Doodle will capture the local excitement of the World Cup competition as well as what soccer means to the guest artist personally," Google said in its description of Friday's doodle.

Over the next month, players from the national teams of 24 countries will compete, with the final match in the biggest Women's World Cup taking place on July 7 in Lyon, France.

"No one is more excited than Ettie, the French poussin, this year's official mascot!" Google said in a statement.

Seven teams will be making their eighth consecutive appearance in the Women's World Cup, including the American team, who return as defending champions looking to win their fourth title this year.

Four teams will be making their Women's World Cup debut in 2019: Chile, Scotland, South Africa, and Jamaica -- the first Caribbean team ever to qualify.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Google marked the commencement of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019
  • The doodle celebrates the eighth edition of the tournament with a collage
  • Players from the national teams of 24 countries will compete
Related Articles
Brazil
Brazil's Neymar In Trouble Over Intimate Pics Of Woman Accusing Him Of Rape
Woman Who Accuses Brazil
Woman Who Accuses Brazil's Neymar Of Rape Gives Details In TV Interview
"Genius" Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick Sends Portugal Into Nations League Final
"Genius" Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-Trick Sends Portugal Into Nations League Final
Gianni Infantino Waved In For Second Term As FIFA President
Gianni Infantino Waved In For Second Term As FIFA President
Rape Case Against Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped: Report
Rape Case Against Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.