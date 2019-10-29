 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Watch: Goalkeeping Howlers Gift Opposition Two Goals From Halfway Line Within 90 Seconds

Updated: 29 October 2019 17:14 IST

Ehime FC goalkeeper Masahiro Okamoto's two similar blunders in the span of 90 seconds, gifted two easy goals to Montedio Yamagata.

Watch: Goalkeeping Howlers Gift Opposition Two Goals From Halfway Line Within 90 Seconds
Goalkeeping howlers by Masahiro Okamoto gifted Montedio Yamagata two easy goals. © Twitter

Mistakes are a part of parcel of any professional sport as no player commits one deliberately. However, when the a player makes similar mistakes in the same game, it can't be attributed to just hard luck. During a Division 2 game in Japan's J League, Ehime FC goalkeeper Masahiro Okamoto's two similar blunders in the span of 90 seconds, gifted two easy goals to Montedio Yamagata. At the half-time whistle, Montedio Yamagata were leading by the narrowest of margin possible at 1-0.

Here is the video:

Instead of pulling things back, Ehime FC shot themselves in the foot in the second-half as they lost possession in the opposition half twice around the hour mark.

Making full use of the opposition mistakes, Montedio Yamagata players Shun Nakamura and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored two goals in under two minutes.

While the players' vision to shoot the ball directly from their own half needs to be commended, they wouldn't have scored had they not got help from the two silly mistakes by Ehime goalkeeper.

When Nakamura fired in a shot from inside his own half, Okamoto was way off his line as he didn't expect, firstly, his players to lose possession so easily and, secondly, the opposition striker to send the ball towards his goalpost from inside his own half.

After that everyone expected Okamoto to learn from his mistake and be more attentive but the goalkeeper conceded the second goal by making an even bigger blunder.

The third and the final goal of the match was carbon copy of the second goal as it was also struck from the opposition half.

Unlike his teammate Nakamura, Sakamoto couldn't get the proper connection and the ball took a couple bounces before reaching the goalkeeper.

Despite the fact that the ball had no pace, Okamoto failed to stop the ball even though he got a hand to it.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Masahiro Okamoto's two similar blunders gifted two easy goals
  • Shun Nakamura and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto scored two goals in under 2 minutes
  • Okamoto conceded the second goal by making an even bigger blunder
Related Articles
ISL 2019, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC Eye Three Points vs Debutant Hyderabad FC
ISL 2019, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Updates: Jamshedpur FC Eye Three Points vs Debutant Hyderabad FC
Premier League: Southampton Players Donate Match Wages After 0-9 Loss To Leicester City
Premier League: Southampton Players Donate Match Wages After 0-9 Loss To Leicester City
ISL: Ferran Corominas
ISL: Ferran Corominas' Stoppage-Time Penalty Salvages 1-1 Draw For FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
Sourav Ganguly Hopeful Of Day-Night Test At Eden Gardens, Bangladesh Cricket Board To Take Final Call
Sourav Ganguly Hopeful Of Day-Night Test At Eden Gardens, Bangladesh Cricket Board To Take Final Call
Christian Pulisic Says He Felt A "Sense Of Relief" After Starring For Chelsea vs Burnley
Christian Pulisic Says He Felt A "Sense Of Relief" After Starring For Chelsea vs Burnley
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.