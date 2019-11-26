 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Goalkeeper Scores Stunning Goal From His Own Box In Mexico. Watch Video

Updated: 26 November 2019 19:48 IST

Guadalajara goalkeeper Jose Antonio Rodriguez scored a sensational effort to seal a 3-1 win for his team.

Goalkeeper Scores Stunning Goal From His Own Box In Mexico. Watch Video
Jose Antonio Rodriguez scored his first ever goal in his professional career. © Twitter

In a sight not seen very often, CD Guadalajara's goalkeeper scored a stunning goal from his own half in their Mexican Primera Division match against bottom placed Veracruz. Collecting the ball near his goal in the 94th minute of the match, Guadalajara goalkeeper Jose Antonio Rodriguez saw that his Veracruz counterpart was in their half, having come forward with his team desperate for a goal, and decided to grab the opportunity. Rodriguez tossed the ball up and kicked it high and long, and it took a few bounces before going into the opposition goal even as Veracruz defenders raced to try and clear it.

Watch the sensational effort here:

Guadalajara came back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead thanks to a brace from striker Alan Pulido. Veracruz got a set piece deep into added time. Desperate to level the game and take a point, the Veracruz goalkeeper had come forward to the opposition box.

However, they could not make the set piece count and Rodriguez exploited the opportunity. While most goalkeepers would try and launch a quick counter-attack, Rodriguez decided to go it alone. Veracruz's goalkeeper had just about crossed into his own half when he had to see the ball bounce into an empty net.

It was, unsurprisingly, Rodriguez's first goal in his professional career.

Rodriguez was part of the Mexico under-23 team that won Gold in the 2012 London Olympics.

With the 3-1 win, Guadalajara sit in 10th position while Veracruz stay firmly at the bottom of the table.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Juan Antonio Rodriguez scored from his own box
  • The opposition goalkeeper was in his team's half to attack
  • It was his first ever goal
Related Articles
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo "Back" Against Favourite Enemy Atletico Madrid
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo "Back" Against Favourite Enemy Atletico Madrid
ISL: Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC In Injury Time Thriller
ISL: Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC In Injury Time Thriller
Cristiano Ronaldo Still A Doubt For Atletico Madrid Clash: Maurizio Sarri
Cristiano Ronaldo Still A Doubt For Atletico Madrid Clash: Maurizio Sarri
Champions League: Defiant Gareth Bale Down But Not Out At Real Madrid
Champions League: Defiant Gareth Bale Down But Not Out At Real Madrid
Premier League: Manchester United Pegged Back By Sheffield United After Dramatic Comeback
Premier League: Manchester United Pegged Back By Sheffield United After Dramatic Comeback
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.