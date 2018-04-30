German Midfielder Lars Stindl Out Of FIFA World Cup Due To Ankle Injury

Borussia Monchengladbach's German attacking midfielder Lars Stindl will miss the FIFA World Cup after suffering a high-grade injury in his left ankle. Stindl twisted his ankle and had to be replaced by Michael Cuisance in the 35th minute in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Schalke in a Bundesliga clash, reports Xinhua news agency. According to the club's statement, an MRI scan revealed that the 29-year-old midfielder sustained a "severe capsular and ligament injury with also an injury to the syndesmosis in his left ankle joint."

Hence, the German international will undergo a surgery in the coming days. Besides, he will be ruled out for "several weeks" and will not be available for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

"To injure yourself so badly at this time is very hard. On one hand, I cannot help my team in the important season finale and on the other hand, it is very bitter that my World Cup hopes have been destroyed," Lars Stindl told the club's official home page.

Stindl joined Borussia Monchengladbach from Hannover in July 2015. He quickly established himself as an offensive and creative midfielder. Since his arrival he provided 22 assists and 24 goals in 91 Bundesliga appearances.

His performances with the "Foals" earned him a call up for Germany's national team in 2017. He made his international debut against Denmark on June 6, played 11 times and marked four goals.

The 9th placed Monchengladbach encounter struggling Freiburg and relegation threatened Hamburg in their last two Bundesliga games.