 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football
Football

Gareth Southgate Wants Quick Decision on England Future

Updated: 14 November 2016 18:33 IST

Gareth Southgate was given the job on a caretaker basis following the Football Association's dramatic decision to dispense with Sam Allardyce, whose one-game reign was ended by controversial comments he made to undercover reporters.

Gareth Southgate Wants Quick Decision on England Future
Gareth Southgate has been in charge for England's past three games. © AFP

Gareth Southgate says he wants to know within weeks whether he will be England's next permanent manager.

The former England centre-back was given the job on a caretaker basis following the Football Association's dramatic decision to dispense with Sam Allardyce, whose one-game reign was ended by controversial comments he made to undercover reporters.

Southgate has been in charge for England's past three games, including England's 3-0 win over old rivals Scotland in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Friday, a laboured victory over Malta and a goalless draw away to Slovenia.

His caretaker stint ends with Tuesday's friendly against Spain at Wembley and the 46-year-old, who has stepped up from the England Under-21 side, is clearly keen to stay on in the top job.

After the Spain clash England are not in action again until March and Southgate said: "It will be important for me to know what I'm doing after the middle of November.

"We've got a European Under-21 Championship to prepare for and the seniors have got their next round of qualifiers (in March).

"Of course everybody is going to want to know, I guess, by the end of November, middle of December, where everything is heading so we can decide who is responsible for which parts of the organisation's work.

"That's not my decision in the end. I've enjoyed what I've done so far.

"I'm immensely proud to have led my country for three games, with another on Tuesday, and to be involved in an England-Scotland game, which is as high-pressure as they come.

"It's been a brilliant experience and very, very special."

With England taking seven World Cup qualifying points from a possible nine and on course for Russia 2018, former Middlesbrough manager Southgate has gone some way to allaying fears about his lack of elite-level experience.

"I think if you look at a lot of the top coaches in the world they've had the opportunity at some point before they've worked at a big club," he said.

"Maybe you prove yourself at a smaller one first or maybe you don't. Pep (Guardiola) was straight in at Barcelona having worked with the B team.

"Everybody's path is different. I don't think there is an ideal pathway."

England captain Wayne Rooney, who returned to the starting line-up against Scotland, and defender Ryan Bertrand, an unused substitute on Friday, missed Monday's training session at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground in north London with what the Football Association said were "minor issues".

Topics : England Football
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Gareth Southgate replaced Sam Allardyce as England manager in September
  • Southgate has been in charge for England's past three games
  • Southgate's caretaker stint ends with Tuesday's friendly against Spain
Related Articles
Ex-Serviceman Jailed For Attempted Burglary of Wayne Rooney's House
Ex-Serviceman Jailed For Attempted Burglary of Wayne Rooney's House
Gareth Southgate Lands England Job on Permanent Basis
Gareth Southgate Lands England Job on Permanent Basis
Liverpool Great Steven Gerrard Calls Time on Football Career
Liverpool Great Steven Gerrard Calls Time on Football Career
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Live Scores & Results

ISL Standings

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Mumbai City FC 14 6 5 3 23
2 Kerala Blasters FC 14 6 4 4 22
3 Delhi Dynamos FC 14 5 6 3 21
4 Atlético de Kolkata 14 4 8 2 20
5 NorthEast United FC 14 5 3 6 18
6 FC Pune City 14 4 4 6 16
7 Chennaiyin FC 14 3 6 5 15
8 FC Goa 14 4 2 8 14
More»

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.