Gareth Bale "Won't Be Leaving" Real Madrid On Loan, Says Agent

Updated: 23 July 2019 23:50 IST

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said at the weekend the La Liga giants were poised to offload Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale has been deemed surplus to requirements at Real Madrid. © AFP

Gareth Bale will not be leaving Real Madrid on loan during the transfer window despite falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane, his agent said on Tuesday. The Real boss said at the weekend the La Liga giants were poised to offload the 30-year-old Wales star. But his representative, Jonathan Barnett, told Sky Sports News any deal would have to be a permanent one. "There will be no makeshift deals to get him out of the club," said Barnett, who said previously that Zidane has shown "no respect" for Bale's achievements at Real.

"Gareth is one of the best players on the planet. I can guarantee you he will not be going on loan to any club."

Bale has been deemed surplus to requirements at Real despite helping his side to a Spanish title and four Champions League crowns since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur six years ago.

His brace, including a brilliant bicycle kick, sank Liverpool in the 2018 final but he was not used as a regular starter by Zidane after the Frenchman returned to the Real bench in early March.

"Gareth is a Real Madrid player and for now he's staying as a Real Madrid player," said Barnett.

"If something comes along that suits us, then things could change and he could be gone in a day or a week. Or he could still be a Real player in three years, when his contract ends."

Real are playing Arsenal in a friendly on Tuesday at the FedExField -- home of the NFL's Washington Redskins.

