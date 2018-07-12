 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Fulham Beat Chelsea To Sign Ivory Coast Star Jean-Michel Seri

Updated: 12 July 2018 17:12 IST

The 26-year-old midfielder signed a four-year contract.

Fulham Beat Chelsea To Sign Ivory Coast Star Jean-Michel Seri
Jean-Michel Seri was swayed by the promise of regular first team football © AFP

Ivory Coast international Jean-Michel Seri signed for Fulham on Thursday in a real coup for the Premier League new boys as he preferred them to Chelsea and German side Borussia Dortmund. The 26-year-old midfielder signed a four-year contract -- with the option for it to be extended by a year -- with Fulham paying Ligue 1 side Nice a reported £25million ($33million, 28.2million euros). The transfer is subject to international clearance and a work permit for the 16-times capped Seri.

Seri was swayed by the promise of regular first team football and Chelsea's case was not helped by being still in a state of flux over the status of manager Antonio Conte, who has taken charge of training this week even though the belief persists that former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri is to replace him.

"It was great to get the move finalised," Seri told the Fulham website.

"Now, I'm ready to get started and I am looking forward to meeting the squad and getting to know them, the head coach and his staff better.

"I'm delighted to be here, it's a new adventure that starts for me and I'm hoping it will all go well."

Fulham said they had seen off several top sides to secure the signature of the player who had been their top target for their return to the elite after a hiatus of four years.

"Jean-Michael arrives with Premier League qualities as well as great promise for the future, which is why he has been at the very top of our target list for a long time," said Fulham director of football Tony Khan.

"So, this is a big day for everyone associated with Fulham, and I trust all Fulham supporters are collectively as thrilled and ecstatic as we are that Jean-Michael will be joining our squad as we return home to the Premier League!"

Comments
Topics : Fulham Chelsea Football
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The 26-year-old midfielder signed a four-year contract
  • The transfer is subject to international clearance
  • Seri was swayed by the promise of regular first team football
Related Articles
Fulham Beat Chelsea To Sign Ivory Coast Star Jean-Michel Seri
Fulham Beat Chelsea To Sign Ivory Coast Star Jean-Michel Seri
Chelsea Set To Bag Maurizio Sarri, Says Napoli President
Chelsea Set To Bag Maurizio Sarri, Says Napoli President
Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte's Firing Imminent As Maurizio Sarri Waits In The Wings: Reports
World Cup 2018: Willian Warns Eden Hazard As Chelsea Teammates Prepare To Clash At World Cup
World Cup 2018: Willian Warns Eden Hazard As Chelsea Teammates Prepare To Clash At World Cup
Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte To Be Sacked And Replaced By Maurizio Sarri, Say Reports
Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte To Be Sacked And Replaced By Maurizio Sarri, Say Reports
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.