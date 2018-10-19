 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Friends Of Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Suspected Of Attempted Kidnapping

Updated: 19 October 2018 09:55 IST

Leo D., who described himself as an agent of Karim Benzema, accused close friends of the Real Madrid forward of trying to grab him in Paris.

Friends Of Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema Suspected Of Attempted Kidnapping
Lawyers for Karim Benzema described the claims as "grotesque". © AFP

Associates of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema are suspected of involvement in an attempted kidnapping with the aim of recuperating money owed to the star player, French news site Mediapart reported on Thursday. A dispute, centered on just 50,000 euros in cash, is believed to be the cause of the failed attempt, according to the report. Lawyers for former French international Benzema, however, described the claims as "grotesque". Leo D., who described himself as an agent of the Real Madrid player, filed a lawsuit on Monday, October 8, claiming he had been the victim of an attempted kidnapping.

The 33-year-old accused close friends of Benzema of trying to grab him in Paris on Sunday, October 7, after the French Ligue 1 game between PSG and Lyon, hoping to persuade him to transfer the cash.

Smaine T., a childhood friend of Benzema, and the Real Madrid player's driver, allegedly ordered Leo D. to get into a black van where he said he believed he saw "the silhouette of Karim Benzema" in the back of the vehicle.

Mediapart said the dispute is over 50,000 euros which was agreed to be paid to Benzema by a sponsor for a trip to Morocco in the summer.

Benzema's entourage believe Leo D. pocketed the money himself.

Sylvain Cormier, the lawyer of Benzema, insisted on Thursday that Leo D. "has never been the agent of Karim Benzema. This is where the problem originates -- he is perhaps disappointed".

Cormier denounced the accusations as a means to make headlines.

"This whole thing has been agitated by this man who tries very clumsily to hide his own problems.

"This man accuses a relative of Karim Benzema of taking his arm, we also know that Karim Benzema was not present at the scene -- suspicion of attempted kidnapping is perfectly grotesque," said Cormier.

However, Joseph Cohen-Sabban, the lawyer for Leo D., retorted that "if Karim Benzema was to take a complaint of libel to the courts, he would be in trouble."

Comments
Topics : Real Madrid France Karim Benzema Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Associates of Benzema suspected of attempted kidnapping
  • French news site Mediapart made the claims on Thursday
  • Benzema's lawyers described the claims as "grotesque"
Related Articles
La Liga: Karim Benzema Scoring Freely For Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Crash To Celta Vigo
La Liga: Karim Benzema Scoring Freely For Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Crash To Celta Vigo
La Liga: Gareth Bale And Karim Benzema On Target As Real Madrid Survive Scare
La Liga: Gareth Bale And Karim Benzema On Target As Real Madrid Survive Scare
Zinedine Zidane Says Champions League Is
Zinedine Zidane Says Champions League Is 'In Real Madrid's DNA'
Champions League: Karim Benzema Scores Twice Against Bayern Munich To Send Real Madrid Into Final
Champions League: Karim Benzema Scores Twice Against Bayern Munich To Send Real Madrid Into Final
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Real Madrid to 33rd La Liga Title
Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Real Madrid to 33rd La Liga Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.