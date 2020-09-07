The French national football team hailed Kylian Mbappe for scoring the winner in his team's narrow victory over Sweden in their UEFA Nations League fixture. Sweden lost 0-1, as Mbappe scored from his side's only shot at goal. France posted a video of his goal on Twitter, which was captioned as, "How do you find the net from a seemingly impossible angle? Just ask @KMbappe!!!#FiersdetreBleus". Many fans took to Twitter, praising his skills which led to the goal.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker received the ball, wide on the left-wing, in the 41st minute. Under pressure, he attempted a step over and drove past two defenders to score just inside the post from a very tight angle.

It was a tight match for Les Bleus, who only had seven attempted shots, out of which only one was on target. Meanwhile, Sweden had nine shots, with two on target. The Swedes also had more possession (51 per cent) than France (49 per cent). Placed in Group 3, France are currently second, behind Portugal. Sweden is third and Croatia is at the bottom.

Mbappe, 21, is considered to be one of the best players in the world. Usually playing on the wings for club and country, the forward is famous for his pace, dribbling and goal-scoring abilities.

He came under the limelight during his time with AS Monaco in Ligue 1, where he shone in the UEFA Champions League. With PSG since 2017, Mbappe also reached the Champions League final this year for the 2019-20 season, losing to winners Bayern Munich.