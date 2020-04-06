Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
French Football Club Doctor "Commits Suicide" After Coronavirus Diagnosis: Report

Updated: 06 April 2020 09:02 IST
Reims club president Jean-Pierre Caillot said he was "stunned" by the death of the 60-year-old doctor, who had worked at the club for over 20 years.

"Devastated, Reims cries for Bernard Gonzalez," said a statement released by the Ligue 1 club. © AFP

French Ligue 1 club Reims were on Sunday in mourning for long-serving club doctor Bernard Gonzalez who committed suicide after being diagnosed with coronavirus, sources confirmed. "Devastated, Reims cries for Bernard Gonzalez," said a statement released by the Ligue 1 club. "Not just the club but also hundreds of men and women in Reims." Contacted by AFP, Reims mayor Arnaud Robinet said he had been made aware of the suicide of the 60-year-old, who had worked at the club for over 20 years, by the local prefecture.

"I was told Doctor Gonzalez had left a note in which he mentioned that he had tested positive for COVID-19."

A medical source also confirmed to AFP the existence of this letter but added that the doctor had appeared "to be in good shape two days ago".

"I am shocked by his death because he was someone I had known for many years," said Robinet.

"No only was he the club doctor, but he was also the GP of many people in Reims. He was known for his human and professional qualities.

"He will be missed by the football family and all those in Reims who met him."

Reims club president Jean-Pierre Caillot said he was "stunned" by the news.

"This pandemic has struck Reims in the heart. A great personality and great professional of the sport has left us," said Caillot.

More than 8,000 people have died from the coronavirus in France.

Highlights
  • French Ligue 1 club Reims in mourning for long-serving club doctor
  • AFP soures said, he committed suicide after coronavirus diagnosis
  • Reims club president said he was "stunned" by the news
