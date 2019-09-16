 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Frank Lampard Trusts Young Guns For Chelsea Champions League Bid

Updated: 16 September 2019 20:43 IST

Frank Lampard said he "believed and trusted" in striker Tammy Abraham as he prepared to unleash his young players against Valencia in Champions League.

Frank Lampard Trusts Young Guns For Chelsea Champions League Bid
Tammy Abraham, 21, scored a hat-trick against Wolves. © AFP

Frank Lampard said he "believed and trusted" in striker Tammy Abraham as he prepared to unleash his young players against Valencia in Chelsea's Champions League opener on Tuesday. Abraham, 21, scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 win at Wolves on Saturday but his form has come as no surprise to Lampard. "I never had clear expectations for him apart from the fact that I believed in him and trusted him," he said at a press conference on Monday at Chelsea's training base.

"I know a lot was made of the (transfer) ban giving opportunities for young players. But I thought now was his time."

As for the possibility of England missing out on Abraham should he opt to play for Nigeria, Lampard said: "That's not a question for me.

"He has put himself in a bracket by being a top-scorer in England. It is one for (England boss) Gareth (Southgate) but it is clear Tammy will be wanted."

Abraham who is the Premier League's joint leading scorer alongside Manchester City's Sergio Aguero with seven goals, has two senior England caps won in friendlies.

Nigeria have been hoping Abraham can be persuaded to switch allegiance to them.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chelsea Chelsea Frank Lampard Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lampard said he "believed and trusted" in striker Tammy Abraham
  • Abraham is the Premier League's joint leading scorer
  • Nigeria have been hoping Abraham can be persuaded to switch allegiance
Related Articles
Chelsea
Chelsea's New Project Bearing Fruit As Valencia Self-Destruct
Tammy Abraham Double Fires Chelsea To First Win Of Frank Lampard
Tammy Abraham Double Fires Chelsea To First Win Of Frank Lampard's Reign
Chelsea Fans Go Bonkers After Amitabh Bachchan
Chelsea Fans Go Bonkers After Amitabh Bachchan's "Blue" Tweet
Premier League: "Proud" Frank Lampard Eyes First Chelsea Win In Home Debut
Premier League: "Proud" Frank Lampard Eyes First Chelsea Win In Home Debut
Liverpool Seek More Silverware As Chelsea Eye UEFA Super Cup Boost
Liverpool Seek More Silverware As Chelsea Eye UEFA Super Cup Boost
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.