Frank Lampard saluted Chelsea's "character and personality" as they powered into the FA Cup final with a 3-1 win over woeful Manchester United on Sunday. Lampard's side were gifted their goals by an error-strewn display from United goalkeeper David De Gea, but Chelsea were deserved winners as they dominated the semi-final from start to finish. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring late in the first half and Mason Mount got the second after the interval at Wembley. Harry Maguire's own goal killed off United before Bruno Fernandes' late penalty.

After some shaky performances in recent weeks, including a 3-0 hammering at Sheffield United, Lampard was impressed with the spirited way his players outclassed in-form United at Wembley.

"I can't ask for any more from my players than that. The work ethic and the level of performance. We were on top and when they changed their system we were even better," Lampard told the BBC.

"Where we are at, it is going to happen that we have some bad displays like against Sheffield United. But to do that against Manchester United, I'm delighted and very proud.

"There was a lot of work done in the last two days to change the system, and you're only as good as your players in that situation. They deserve a huge amount of credit.

"They should take confidence from that display. We have leaders, you can't compare across eras but we have leaders in the team. It was a performance full of character and personality."

Chelsea's victory moved Lampard a step closer to silverware in his first season in charge of the club where he earned legendary status as a player.

Before their FA Cup final date with London rivals Arsenal on August 1, Chelsea have to focus on qualifying for the Champions League via a top four finish in the Premier League.

They sit third -- one point above Leicester and United -- with games against Liverpool and Wolves to finish the league season.

"We have finals ahead. Two in the league and then Arsenal," Lampard said.

"We want to win things, and at the start of the season we wanted to be up there challenging for the top four.

Promoted

"A lot of people were tipping against us, but quietly I was always hoping.

"I don't want to put everything on these three games defining everything we've done and the progress we've made, but of course we want top four, we want trophies and we're at the business end, so let's see."