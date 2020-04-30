Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Football

Former India Footballer Chuni Goswami Dies At 82

Updated: 30 April 2020 18:53 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें বাংলায় পড়ুন

Chuni Goswami died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Former India Footballer Chuni Goswami Dies At 82
Chuni Goswami was a Padmashree and Arjuna awardee. © Twitter

Legendary Indian footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died at the age of 82 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was also a first-class cricketer. Goswami represented India in 50 matches. He was a Padmashree and Arjuna awardee. "He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told news agency PTI. Goswami, who played for India from 1956 to 1964, was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.

Goswami played his club football for Mohun Bagan. He started playing for the Kolkata-based team in 1954 and played till 1968.

"Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family," All India Football Federation president Praful Patel tweeted.

Tributes also poured in from Indian Super League clubs NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC.

"A true great of Indian sport, Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami is no more. A Legend and an inspiration. Our prayers," Bengaluru FC posted on their official Twitter handle.

"Indian footballing legend and a fine first class cricketer, Chuni Goswami is no more. May his soul rest in peace!" tweeted NorthEast United FC.

He was also a fine cricketer. Playing as an all-rounder, he represented West Bengal in 46 first-class matches from 1962 and 1973, leading the team to the Ranji Trophy final in the 1971-72 season. .

He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Football
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Former Indian football team captain Chuni Goswami died at the age of 82
  • He suffered a cardiac arrest
  • He has 50 caps for India and led them to glory in the 1962 Asian Games
Related Articles
Real Kashmir Coach David Robertson, Family Can Return To Scotland Soon
Real Kashmir Coach David Robertson, Family Can Return To Scotland Soon
"Want To Manage Tottenham, Before I Die": Says Mauricio Pochettino
"Want To Manage Tottenham, Before I Die": Says Mauricio Pochettino
Coronavirus: French Minister Criticises Football, Calls For Season To End
Coronavirus: French Minister Criticises Football, Calls For Season To End
Lazio Cling To Serie A Dream As 105-Year-Old Nightmare Looms
Lazio Cling To Serie A Dream As 105-Year-Old Nightmare Looms
Coronavirus: Manchester United Given Permission To Trial Safe Standing At Old Trafford
Coronavirus: Manchester United Given Permission To Trial Safe Standing At Old Trafford
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.