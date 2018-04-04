 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

Former England Football Captain Ray Wilkins Dies Aged 61

Updated: 04 April 2018 20:18 IST

Ray Wilkins worked alongside Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge and was assistant when Carlo Ancelotti took over.

Former England Football Captain Ray Wilkins Dies Aged 61
Ray Wilkins started his career with Chelsea and spent six years with the Blues © AFP

Former England, Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins died on Wednesday at the age of 61, days after suffering a cardiac arrest. Wilkins, who won 84 England caps and was one of the most technically gifted players of his generation, had been treated in a London hospital since Friday. The hospital issued a statement on behalf of the family, thanking friends, colleagues and members of the public for the "many goodwill messages". Chelsea, in a Twitter post, said: "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed."

Wilkins, known in the game by his childhood nickname "Butch", played for 11 clubs including AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Glasgow Rangers, and was on the coaching staff of several more.

The midfielder started his career with Chelsea and spent six years with the Blues, while also having numerous stints as assistant manager. On one occasion, he led the side on a caretaker basis.

"Without question one of Chelsea's greatest, most famous and most admired home-grown players, Ray was a much-loved icon and ambassador. He will be dreadfully missed," the club said on its website.

During his career as a player, Wilkins won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983, scoring a memorable goal in the first tie against Brighton at Wembley, which ended 2-2. He also won the Scottish title with Rangers in 1989.

He became the fourth player sent off while playing for England when he was dismissed during the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico in a game against Morocco.

Wilkins, who had been employed as a TV pundit, worked alongside Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge and was assistant when Carlo Ancelotti took over.

Manchester United tweeted: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing."

A tweet on AC Milan's account said: "Goodbye Ray, you will be missed: tonight we're gonna fight like you taught us!"

Topics : England Chelsea Manchester United Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ray Wilkins died on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest
  • Wilkins started his career with Chelsea and spent 6 years with the Blues
  • Wilkins won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983
Related Articles
Premier League: Dele Alli Sinks Chelsea As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Two For Arsenal
Premier League: Dele Alli Sinks Chelsea As Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores Two For Arsenal
Premier League: Chelsea
Premier League: Chelsea's Champions League Chances Hang On Same Old Tottenham Story
Manchester City Bearing Down On Title As Premier League Returns
Manchester City Bearing Down On Title As Premier League Returns
Premier League: Harry Kane Could Face Chelsea, Says Mauricio Pochettino
Premier League: Harry Kane Could Face Chelsea, Says Mauricio Pochettino
FA Cup Semi-Finals Draw: Manchester United Face Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea Take On Southampton
FA Cup Semi-Finals Draw: Manchester United Face Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea Take On Southampton
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 31 27 3 1 84
2 Manchester United 31 21 5 5 68
3 Liverpool 32 19 9 4 66
4 Tottenham Hotspur 31 19 7 5 64
5 Chelsea 31 17 5 9 56
6 Arsenal 31 15 6 10 51
7 Burnley 31 12 10 9 46
8 Leicester City 31 11 10 10 43
9 Everton 32 11 7 14 40
10 Bournemouth 32 9 10 13 37
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.