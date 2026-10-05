Legendary Uruguayan striker Diego Forlan is not surprised that India remain a work in progress in football, given cricket's overwhelming popularity, but believes the country can produce top-level players and become a stronger force if it invests in the grassroots and continues exposing its youngsters to high-level competition. Forlan, who played for Mumbai City in the Indian Super League 2016, has returned to India in a different role, as head coach of Uruguay, who face India in an international friendly at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.

“Your main sport is cricket, so it's different. Football has been here for many years, of course, but it's not the main sport. But you have a lot of young talented players,” Forlan said at his pre-match press conference here on Monday.

The World Cup 2010 Golden Ball winner believes India's footballing development can accelerate through a combination of a stronger domestic structure and matches against elite opposition.

“I think this kind of game, playing against Brazil, Uruguay, and also having a strong league, would improve the development of young players. In the near future, India could be playing important and crucial games,” he said.

Forlan pointed to the grassroots as the starting point for producing the kind of attacking talent Uruguay have traditionally been known for.

“It's not an easy question, but you need to build from the roots -- academies, young players, kids to start playing a lot,” he said.

“If you build more academies, the league gets stronger and stronger, you will achieve getting more players and getting better players, that's for sure.”

The 47-year-old also acknowledged that India's football culture cannot be viewed through the same lens as Uruguay's, where the sport is deeply embedded in everyday life.

“You play and you win titles and you can see how many people and everybody's dreaming of playing this, that sport that is the main sport for Indian people,” he said, drawing a parallel with Uruguay's relationship with football.

India come into Tuesday's clash with Uruguay after a 1-1 draw against Panama and a spirited showing against Brazil, although the five-time world champions eventually cruised to a 4-0 win.

Forlan, who watched India against Brazil with his team, believes the scoreline does not tell the whole story and has warned his players to respect the hosts.

“Like I said, you have to be careful. We saw the other day, I think in the 20th or 30th minute, plus something, the goal of Brazil. But you could see some combinations, some long balls and some good players that, if you give them time and space, can damage you and can play well.

“So you have to respect everybody. We know it's not going to be easy. Playing here, the weather is humid. You also need to adapt. That's why all these days that we came here were good for us to adapt.

“The weather is different from Japan and Korea, so we know it's going to be a difficult game.”

During his stint with Mumbai City, he experienced the city's football fervour first-hand and recalled the packed stadiums whenever his team travelled to the city.

“I remember that every time the team was playing here, the stadium was full. Like in Kerala, Goa, many cities in the Northeast. I played in the Northeast as well. And they are really passionate about football,” he said.

“I really enjoyed it. I could feel how these cities that I mentioned before, they are really keen into football.”

The Uruguay coach also felt India's recent high-profile fixtures could prove valuable in their long-term development.

“The national team is playing this kind of friendly games, playing against Brazil. In the future, they can have more games like this, where they can learn and make a better team,” he said.

And what about trying Kolkata's famous food like Rasogolla, Mishti Doi?

“Maybe we can try after the match,” he smiled.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'