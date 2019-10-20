A woman footballer received support from her opponents when her hijab came off during a football match in Jordan. The video of women huddled around the Hijabi footballer to protect her from showing her hair has gone viral on social media with fans hailing the opposing team players for a wonderful gesture. According to a report published in The Indian Express , it was during a WAFF Women's Club Championship match between Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club when the incident took place on field. "Opponents huddle up around a Hijabi footballer in order to protect her from showing her hair," a user captioned the video of the whole incident on Twitter.

JUST BEAUTIFUL.



Opponents huddle up around a Hijabi footballer in order to protect her from showing her hair. pic.twitter.com/O5aC84AhmN — Shuaib Ahmed (@Footynions) October 13, 2019

The report further stated that the WAFF Women's Club Championship had featured football teams from Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates. Jordan-based club Shabab al Ordon had won the title but with the recent video of its players' act coming on surface, the Twitterverse is all in praise of the these women footballers.

"This video should be shown to lawmakers who are working hard to ban hijab. While the lawmakers are looking for loopholes in the constitution to ban hijab at schools in Germany, majority of students oppose the lawmakers and support the hijabis. Intact Fitra," a user said on Twitter.

This video should be shown to lawmakers who are working hard to ban hijab



While the lawmakers are looking for loopholes in the constitution to ban hijab at schools in Germany, majority of students oppose the lawmakers and support the hijabis



Intact Fitra — Abu Samira (@nass8er) October 14, 2019

"Having respect for someone else's customs and beliefs even if they aren't your own. We definitely need more of this in the world today," another one joined it.

Having respect for someone else's customs and beliefs even if they aren't your own. We definitely need more of this in the world today. — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) October 14, 2019

"Compassion is ingrained in humanity regardless of differences," tweeted another fan.

Compassion is ingrained in humanity regardless of differences. — Suhail (@sabuv11) October 14, 2019

Wouldn't see this in the men's sport, so much respect — Eoin O'Neill (@bilbosbutter) October 15, 2019

We need more of this love and acceptance in the world. — Kristen Zimmer (@kristen_zimmer) October 15, 2019

Jordan had hosted Under-17 Women's World Cup in 2016, a first major FIFA tournament after its decision to overturn the ban on hijabs in 2014.