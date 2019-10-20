 
Viral Video: Footballer Loses Hijab During Game, Opposition Players Come To Her Aid

Updated: 20 October 2019 14:39 IST

The video of women huddled around the Hijabi footballer to protect her from showing her hair has gone viral on social media with fans hailing the opposing team players for a wonderful gesture.

Jordan had hosted Under-17 Women's World Cup in 2016. © Twitter

A woman footballer received support from her opponents when her hijab came off during a football match in Jordan. The video of women huddled around the Hijabi footballer to protect her from showing her hair has gone viral on social media with fans hailing the opposing team players for a wonderful gesture. According to a report published in The Indian Express, it was during a WAFF Women's Club Championship match between Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club when the incident took place on field. "Opponents huddle up around a Hijabi footballer in order to protect her from showing her hair," a user captioned the video of the whole incident on Twitter.

The report further stated that the WAFF Women's Club Championship had featured football teams from Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates. Jordan-based club Shabab al Ordon had won the title but with the recent video of its players' act coming on surface, the Twitterverse is all in praise of the these women footballers.

"This video should be shown to lawmakers who are working hard to ban hijab. While the lawmakers are looking for loopholes in the constitution to ban hijab at schools in Germany, majority of students oppose the lawmakers and support the hijabis. Intact Fitra," a user said on Twitter.

"Having respect for someone else's customs and beliefs even if they aren't your own. We definitely need more of this in the world today," another one joined it.

"Compassion is ingrained in humanity regardless of differences," tweeted another fan.

Jordan had hosted Under-17 Women's World Cup in 2016, a first major FIFA tournament after its decision to overturn the ban on hijabs in 2014.

Highlights
  • A woman footballer received support from her opponents
  • Her hijab came off during a football match in Jordan
  • Opponent footballers huddled around the Hijabi footballer to protect her
