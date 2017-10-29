 
Football Goalkeeper Max Crocombe Urinates On The Field During Match, Gets Red Card

Updated: 29 October 2017 13:58 IST

Max Crocombe is not the first goalkeeper to surrender to nature. Former Germany and Arsenal star Jens Lehmann ran behind an advertising hoarding to relief himself during a Champions League game in 2009 when he was at Stuttgart.

English soccer goalie got red card for peeing during the game © Reuters

Australia cricketer Matt Renshaw became the talking point in February earlier this year in the first Test of the series against India, after he was forced to take a 'toilet break' just after his partner David Warner was dismissed in the first innings. It was an act of desperation that certainly didn't amuse his skipper Steven Smith and he was not allowed to come back again to bat at that time, though later he went on to make gritty 68 for his team. Another incident was witnessed on Saturday, this time in a football match. During a national league north game in England, Salford City Goalkeeper Max Crocombe was shown red card in the 87th minute of the match against Bradford Park Avenue for urinating near the goal post.

His desperate desire to answer the call of nature on the field was spotted by eagle-eyed officials and the referee duly wielded the red card. Initial bemusement as to the reason for his sudden departure turned to amazement when Bradford Park Avenue tweeted: "We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking."

Twitterati went berserk and posted witty comments after hearing this funny news.

A contrite Crocombe later took to Twitter to apologise for his behaviour. "I'd like to sincerely apologise for the incident today. I was in a very uncomfortable position and made an error in judgement which spoiled a great win," he tweeted. "My intention was never to offend anyone and I'd like to apologise to both clubs and both sets of supporters and it won't happen again."

Crocombe is not the first goalkeeper to surrender to nature. Former Germany and Arsenal star Jens Lehmann ran behind an advertising hoarding to relief himself during a Champions League game in 2009.

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Football
Highlights
  • Max Crocombe got red card for peeing during the game
  • He later apologised for his behaviour
  • The official attendance at the match was 533
