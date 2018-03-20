Flyod Mayweather Makes Stunning Claim He Could Buy Newcastle United, Persuade Cristiano Ronaldo To Join Club

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather has made a bizzare claim that he is interested in buying English Premier League club Newcastle United and even consider persuading "buddy" Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently with Spanish giants Real Madrid, to join the club. Newcastle were put on sale last October with Sports Direct and club owner Mike Ashley keen to sell the North east giants quickly. Ashley came close to selling the club to Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners, however, publicly broke off communication, saying they wer "time-wasters".

"You better believe if I were to invest in Newcastle I would be back partying there often," The Chronicle quoted Mayweather as saying to Daily Star.

"I love Newcastle. Those guys like to party as hard as any city I have been to anywhere in the world. I met some of the players last year – and they are good guys. I am always open to new business opportunities and I love all sports, but I invest with my head not my heart.

"Investing with your heart is the quickest way to lose money. But if somebody put together a business plan and my people looking over it and went ‘Floyd that can make money’ then I would invest. Soccer might not be my game but I’ve got connections everywhere.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been a long-time supporter and buddy of mine, so I might even be able to get him to finish his career off at Newcastle."