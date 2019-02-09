 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Flamengo Fire Victims Were All Aged Between 14 And 17

Updated: 09 February 2019 19:49 IST

Preliminary investigations, reported by local media, suggest the fire could have been caused by a short circuit in the air conditioning.

Flamengo Fire Victims Were All Aged Between 14 And 17
Of the 10 teenagers who died, only three were from the state of Rio de Janeiro. © AFP

The bodies of the 10 victims of a fire that ravaged accommodation for youth players at Rio club Flamengo have been identified, Brazilian media reported on Saturday, saying all were between 14 and 17. The fire struck early on Friday. Initially, the authorities thought the victims included members of staff, but on Saturday several Brazilian newspapers ran photos of the dead youngsters, smiling, proudly sporting the club's red and black jersey or holding trophies. Three young players were also hurt during the fire, including one with burns on more than 30 percent of his body.

Preliminary investigations, reported by local media, suggest the fire could have been caused by a short circuit in the air conditioning in the prefabricated building housing the players.

The fire brigade said in a statement that the training center "was in the process of being brought into line with (fire) regulations" and that it did not yet have their certificate of approval.

Of the 10 teenagers who died, only three were from the state of Rio de Janeiro, where the Ninho de Urubu (the Nest of the Vulture after the club's nickname) training centre is located. Four were from neighboring states, two from Santa Catarina to the south and one from Sergipe in the north.

Two were goalkeepers, including 15-year-old Christian Esmerio who had been in the national under-15 and under-17 squads. Photos on social media show him with Brazil manager Tite.

Four were defenders including Pablo Henrique da Silva Matos, 14, who was the cousin of Werley, a veteran center back at another Rio club Vasco da Gama, who identified the body.

The other four were a midfielder and three forwards.

Comments
Topics : Football
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Investigations suggest the fire could have been caused by a short circuit
  • The fire struck in the early hours of February 10
  • Of the 10 teenagers who died two were goalkeepers
Related Articles
Eden Hazard At One With Maurizio Sarri Over Football Philosophy
Eden Hazard At One With Maurizio Sarri Over Football Philosophy
Premeir League: Anthony Martial Gem Lifts Resurgent Manchester United Into 4th Place
Premeir League: Anthony Martial Gem Lifts Resurgent Manchester United Into 4th Place
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Keen To Quickly Turn Manchester United Into Title Contenders
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Keen To Quickly Turn Manchester United Into Title Contenders
Argentine Town Remembers Emiliano Sala As Modest Local Hero
Argentine Town Remembers Emiliano Sala As Modest Local Hero
Jurgen Klopp Excited By Premier League Title Fight
Jurgen Klopp Excited By Premier League Title Fight
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.