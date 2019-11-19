 
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Oman vs India Live Football Score: Oman Lead 1-0 At Half-Time vs India

Updated:19 November 2019 22:11 IST

World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Football Live Match Score Oman vs India: India have drawn their last three qualifying matches.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Oman vs India Live Football Score: Oman Lead 1-0 At Half-Time vs India
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022: India have never beaten Oman in FIFA qualifiers. © Twitter

India will take on Oman in their fifth FIFA World Cup Qualifier match in Muscat on Tuesday. India are yet to register a win in the tournament as they drew their last three games after losing the first match to Oman 1-2. India played out a disappointing draw with lower-ranked Afghanistan. India drew 1-1 with Afghanistan in their World Cup Qualifying round match last week, the late equaliser from Seiminlen Doungel in added time being the saviour for the team. The result meant the 106-ranked India remained winless in their qualifying campaign so far. India's head coach Igor Stimac had said that he believes that the team will bounce back in the upcoming games.

Live Updates of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Football Match between Oman and India, Sultan Qaboos Sport Complex, Muscat.

  • 22:11 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Corner kick for India!

    Corner kick for India in the crucial stages of the match. The shot came in but Omani defence headed the ball away from the danger area. India still goalless in Muscat.
  • 22:09 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Missed chance!

    Another chance goes begging for Oman as Omani striker hit that one straight to Gurpreet, who handed the ball over the bar. 
  • 22:06 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Corner for Oman!

    Corner kick for Oman but the Indian defence manages to get it away from the danger. Just over 10 minutes left and India are still searching for the equaliser.
  • 21:53 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Yellow card for Oman!

    Yellow card for Oman as Harib's dangerous challenge on India's number 13 was awarded in a free kick for the visitors.
  • 21:49 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Oman are keeping the possession!

    Oman are playing the second-half smartly. They are ahead in the game and are looking to keep the ball to themselves for as long as possible.
  • 21:33 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Second-half gets underway!

    Second-half gets underway with India looking to get back into the match. Oman lead 1-0 with 45 minutes left in the game.
  • 21:20 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Half-Time!

    Half-time whistle goes and India are trailing by a goal against Oman in Muscat. Igor Stimac has to lift his side up for the second half to stage a comeback in the match.
  • 21:17 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    2 minutes injury time!

    Two minutes of injury time have been added in the first-half. India have limited options in terms of personnel as Igor Stimac have already used two forced substitutions.  
  • 21:12 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Four minutes left in the first-half!

    Less than four minutes remaining in the first-half and India are trailing by a goal against Oman.
  • 21:05 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    GOAL!

    Mohsen finds the back of the net as he makes up for missed penalty chance to give Oman the lead against India.
  • 20:55 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Yellow card for India!

    Adil Khan's challenge in the mid-field did not go as plan and referee has booked him.
  • 20:53 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Corner kick for India!

    India are on the attack and nearly found the back of the net. Corner kick for India as the visitors look to break the deadlock. 
  • 20:46 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Goal Kick for India!

    Oman's forward tried a long-range shot but he missed the target by a huge margin. India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu thought he was in trouble for a minute but the ball goes past the side bar. 
  • 20:39 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Oman missed the penalty!

    Oman's striker has missed the target by a huge margin as the hosts missed an easy opportunity to take an early lead against India in the match. 
  • 20:36 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Missed chance for Oman!

    Oman had an opportunity to get a lead inside the first six minutes but an ambitious shot from Oman's striker ended the charge for the hosts. 
  • 20:27 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    The players are out for national anthems!

    Players from both the sides are out for the national anthem and we are minutes away from kick off. 
  • 20:12 (IST)Nov 19, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Oman and India. India have to win the game if they want to stay alive in the tournament. 
    Topics mentioned in this article India Football Team India Sunil Chhetri Football Football Live Score Live Blogs
