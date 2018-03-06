 
don't
miss
All Sports
Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: With 100 Days To Go, Watch Video Of Football Legends Showcasing Skills

Updated: 06 March 2018 16:33 IST

Hosts Russia kick off the mega-event on June 14 against Saudi Arabia.

FIFA World Cup 2018: With 100 Days To Go, Watch Video Of Football Legends Showcasing Skills
The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during the final draw in this file image © AFP

The most-anticipated countdown to the showpiece FIFA tournament begins as Tuesday marks 100 days to the start of the World Cup in Russia. In order to mark the occasion, FIFA posted a video on Twitter of footballing legends showcasing their skills. England's Wayne Rooney, Brazil's Ronaldo, Mexico's Jorge Campos, Jay-Jay Okocha of Nigeria, Australian Harry Kewell, Japan's Hidetoshi Nakata and other famous stars from the rest of the nations were seen juggling with the ball. Not only these legends, even FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Russia Federation Vladimir Putin got in on the act and kicked a few passes back and forth.

The 21st World Cup begins on June 14 when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia and concludes just over a month later in Moscow on July 15. Before the final, the round of 16 matches get underway on June 30, with the quarter-finals on July 6 and 7 and the semi-finals on July 10 and 11. Thirty-two teams will be participating in the marquee event spread across 8 groups.

Hosts Russia are placed with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay. Holders Germany are placed with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Here are the complete groups:

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay
Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran
Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark
Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria
Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England
Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

The matches will take place across eleven venues. The biggest stadium will be the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow and the other venues hosting the matches are the Kaliningrad Stadium, Volgograd Stadium, Fisht Stadium, Kazan Arena, Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Samara Stadium, Rostov-on-Don Stadium, Spartak Stadium, Saint Petersburg Stadium and Saransk Stadium.

Topics : Russia FIFA Football
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
VAR Set For 2018 FIFA World Cup Approval
VAR Set For 2018 FIFA World Cup Approval
FIFA Rankings 2018: Germany Retain Top Spot, India Rises Three Places To 102
FIFA Rankings 2018: Germany Retain Top Spot, India Rises Three Places To 102
FIFA Threatens To Boot Spain Out Of 2018 Russia World Cup
FIFA Threatens To Boot Spain Out Of 2018 Russia World Cup
FIFA Trial Hears of Dancing, Private Jet, Massages
FIFA Trial Hears of Dancing, Private Jet, Massages
FIFA Ends Kuwait
FIFA Ends Kuwait's Suspension For Political Meddling
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

EPL Table

  Teams GP W D L PTS
1 Manchester City 29 25 3 1 78
2 Manchester United 29 19 5 5 62
3 Liverpool 29 17 9 3 60
4 Tottenham Hotspur 29 17 7 5 58
5 Chelsea 29 16 5 8 53
6 Arsenal 29 13 6 10 45
7 Burnley 29 10 10 9 40
8 Leicester City 29 9 10 10 37
9 Watford 29 10 6 13 36
10 Brighton & Hove Albion 29 8 10 11 34
View Full Table»

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.