FIFA World Cup 2018: With 100 Days To Go, Watch Video Of Football Legends Showcasing Skills

The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed during the final draw in this file image © AFP

The most-anticipated countdown to the showpiece FIFA tournament begins as Tuesday marks 100 days to the start of the World Cup in Russia. In order to mark the occasion, FIFA posted a video on Twitter of footballing legends showcasing their skills. England's Wayne Rooney, Brazil's Ronaldo, Mexico's Jorge Campos, Jay-Jay Okocha of Nigeria, Australian Harry Kewell, Japan's Hidetoshi Nakata and other famous stars from the rest of the nations were seen juggling with the ball. Not only these legends, even FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Russia Federation Vladimir Putin got in on the act and kicked a few passes back and forth.

The 21st World Cup begins on June 14 when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia and concludes just over a month later in Moscow on July 15. Before the final, the round of 16 matches get underway on June 30, with the quarter-finals on July 6 and 7 and the semi-finals on July 10 and 11. Thirty-two teams will be participating in the marquee event spread across 8 groups.

Hosts Russia are placed with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay. Holders Germany are placed with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Here are the complete groups:

Group A: Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B: Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C: France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D: Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E: Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F: Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H: Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan