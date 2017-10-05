 
FIFA U-17 World Cup: When And Where To Watch India vs USA Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 05 October 2017 22:22 IST

How to watch India vs USA match. Read all about live coverage and match action from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on October 6, 2017.

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi © @IndianFootball

Football minnows India stand on the cusp of history as the hosts are set to make their debut in a FIFA event against a formidable USA in a group match of the U-17 World Cup, which begins on Friday. India qualified automatically for the event as hosts. They have prepared well with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sending the players for training tours in Europe and to a tournament in Mexico but the home side are the clear underdogs. Known for its man-to-man marking, USA are the clear favourites in the Group A match at the refurbished Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Most of the American players are part of Major League Soccer (MLS) youth teams and a couple of them are set to play in top European clubs as well. India would enjoy the home advantage and captain Amarjit Singh and his team-mates have promised to be competitive at the showpiece event.

When will India's match against USA be played?

The match between India and USA will be played on October 6, 2017.

Where will the India vs USA match be played?

The India vs USA match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi

How do I watch India vs USA match live?

The India vs USA match will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD

What time does the live coverage of the India vs USA match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs USA match will start at 8:00 PM IST (02:30 PM GMT).

Where can you follow the India vs USA match online?

The India vs USA match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • The match between India and USA will be played on October 6
  • India qualified automatically for the event as hosts
  • The live broadcast of the India vs USA match will start at 8:00 PM IST
