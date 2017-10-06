FIFA U-17 World Cup: Twitterati Hail India's Spirited Performance Against USA

India lost 0-3 to USA in their opening match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday night.

India lost 0-3 to USA in their opening match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday night. © Twitter

India gave a good account of themselves at the biggest stage despite going down 0-3 to USA in their opening Group A match of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday night. USA captain Josh Sargent scored the match's opening goal with a 31st-minute penalty. India improved their forward play after going down but despite some good passing, failed to find the killer ball. Defender Chris Durkin doubled USA's lead in the 51st minute while Andrew Carleton scored the third to put gloss over the scoreline.

As predicted by head coach Luis Norton de Matos, US made a wave of attacks throughout the match and India were left to defend their citadel for the better part of the game. While the USA got several chances, India only had a couple of clear look at the goal.

Midfielder Thatal, the best Indian insight today (Friday), wasted a chance in the second half when his lob was off target while Anwar Ali's rasping shot in the 83rd minute hit the horizontal.

For India, Komal Thatal and Aniket Jadhav impressed while Dheeraj Singh, in the Indian goal, did brilliantly for the hosts, or else India could have conceded even more goals. Following the match Twitterati hailed the valiant effort of the Indian Colts.

Chin up boys you made us proud. A lot to learn from this game, looking forward for the next two games in the group stage #WeAreWithYou — Gurpreet Singh (@GurpreetGK) October 6, 2017

Tough start but keep your heads high @IndianFootball U17s. You boys have made history tonight and the only way is up. #INDvUSA #FIFAU17WC — CK Vineeth (@ckvineeth) October 6, 2017

Well played @IndianFootball Boys. Disappointing result v #USAu17 in @FIFAcom. Dust yourself & prepare for the next crucial game v Columbia! — Nirmal Chettri (@nirmalchettri03) October 6, 2017

You played with grit, spirit & determination, @IndianFootball. You may not have won the match,but you certainly won our hearts! #BackTheBlue https://t.co/EiTXc2XDP4 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 6, 2017

India made history and the most important aspect is not result but we played football which #USA or world didn't expect. #FIFAU17WC #INDvUSA — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) October 6, 2017

Our boys are acknowledging the terrific support tonight. Thank you, Delhi. See you on 9th again #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #INDvUSA — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 6, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced Indian football's historic moment when he greeted players of both the teams before the kick off of India's opening FIFA U-17 World Cup match. Along with PM Modi, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura, Asian Football Confederation President Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa and All India Football Federation chief Praful Patel were also present during the small opening ceremony.